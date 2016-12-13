Match ends, Celtic 1, Hamilton Academical 0.
Celtic 1-0 Hamilton Academical
Celtic restored their 11-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership with victory over Hamilton.
Accies' former Celtic midfielder Massimo Donati wasted a free header from a corner before the hosts scored.
Tom Rogic put Moussa Dembele clear and he unselfishly set up strike partner Leigh Griffiths to slot home.
Both wasted further chances either side of half-time and Stuart Armstrong and Rogic also went close before Eamonn Brophy missed a late chance for Accies.
It allowed the champions to record a 10th consecutive league victory for the first time since February 2014.
Celtic's double act
For all their individual talent, Griffiths and Dembele had started together only twice before this season, but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers felt that upset the balance of his side.
He was convinced enough they could dovetail without diminishing the rest of the team, but there was still a sense of Rodgers embarking on an experiment at Celtic Park.
There was still width through the two wing-backs, and a familiar trio in central midfield, so the strike partnership had the foundations to work on. Dembele tended to play the more central, static role, while Griffiths drifted around the field looking for pockets of space in which to thrive.
They have been depicted as rivals for the single striker role favoured by Rodgers, and they often operated in isolation against Hamilton.
Their most significant combination was vital, though, as Dembele laid the ball into Griffiths' feet for the goal. Griffiths almost stumbled over it, but regained his poise to eventually drill a shot past Hamilton goalkeeper Gary Woods.
Even if the partnership never fully convinces Rodgers, he can profit from their effect the two forwards have on each other.
Both missed further chances before the interval, and there was also a clear hunger to Dembele in the second half when he chased down a short pass back, blocked Woods' clearance and almost headed the ball into the empty net after out-jumping Woods for the loose ball.
Griffiths also stabbed a Patrick Roberts cut-back over the bar from a good position.
Fluidity in the Celtic ranks
Switching to a back three was merely an adjustment to Celtic rather than an upheaval. The team has become slick in various shapes, and they tended to hoard possession throughout the game.
In the first half, Scott Brown and Armstrong both speared excellent passes through the Hamilton defence for the lively Roberts.
After the break, a series of one-touch passes between Dembele and Rogic sent Armstrong through, but he skewed wide.
Mikael Lustig played as the right-sided figure in the trio of centre-backs, but also pushed upfield to act as an auxiliary wing-back, allowing Roberts to press forward.
Callum MacGregor also played diligently on the left flank, even though he is better equipped to perform as a central midfielder. The sense, as Gary Mackay-Steven came off the bench and was continually reminded by Rodgers to stand near the touchline, was of a team that is well-drilled and so capable of versatility that troubles opponents.
Hamilton hang in
There were times when Hamilton could only chase the game, but for spells in both halves they caused Celtic moments of discomfort.
Breakaways were rare, but one led to a first-half corner that Ali Crawford delivered onto the head of Donati, but his effort was too meek to trouble Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
In the closing stages, Hamilton became more assertive, with Crawford hitting two long-range efforts that didn't unduly trouble Gordon, before Brophy missed the chance to equalise late on when he shot just wide after a rare error in the Celtic defence.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 5Simunovic
- 28SviatchenkoBooked at 82mins
- 27Roberts
- 18Rogic
- 8Brown
- 14Armstrong
- 42McGregorSubstituted forMackay-Stevenat 58'minutes
- 9Griffiths
- 10DembeleSubstituted forBittonat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2K Touré
- 3Izaguirre
- 6Bitton
- 12Gamboa
- 16Mackay-Steven
- 17Christie
- 24de Vries
Hamilton
- 34Woods
- 6GillespieBooked at 80mins
- 89Sarris
- 21DonatiBooked at 74mins
- 23McMann
- 18MacKinnon
- 10RedmondSubstituted forLongridgeat 80'minutes
- 8Docherty
- 11CrawfordSubstituted forCunninghamat 88'minutes
- 7Imrie
- 15BinghamSubstituted forBrophyat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 9D'Acol
- 17Longridge
- 20Brophy
- 28Cunningham
- 29McGregor
- 33Hughes
- 35Thomson
- Referee:
- Crawford Allan
- Attendance:
- 55,076
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Hamilton Academical 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Ross Cunningham replaces Ali Crawford.
Gary Mackay-Steven (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Leigh Griffiths (Celtic).
Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Nir Bitton replaces Moussa Dembele.
Booking
Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic).
Louis Longridge (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Louis Longridge replaces Daniel Redmond.
Booking
Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt blocked. Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Eamonn Brophy replaces Rakish Bingham.
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Celtic).
Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Massimo Donati.
Patrick Roberts (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Moussa Dembele (Celtic).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Mackay-Steven (Celtic).
Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Georgios Sarris.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Georgios Sarris.
Attempt missed. Erik Sviatchenko (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Gary Mackay-Steven replaces Callum McGregor.
Attempt missed. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.