Match ends, Newport County 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.
FA Cup: Newport County 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
Plymouth Argyle secured an FA Cup third-round tie at Liverpool as Graham Carey's extra-time penalty ensured they won their replay at Newport County.
After a goalless 90 minutes, Plymouth were awarded a penalty in the first half of extra time only for Paul Garita to hit the post.
But Carey made no mistake with Argyle's second spot kick after Darren Jones' rash challenge on David Goodwillie.
Argyle will be away to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday, 8 January.
The second-round replay saw League Two's bottom side host the division's leaders after the original tie had ended 0-0 at Home Park.
Chances had been at a premium for both sides in normal time until the last quarter, when fog descended on Rodney Parade.
County's Josh O'Hanlon was denied by Luke McCormick while at the other end Joe Day made a good save to thwart Plymouth midfielder Carey.
Jordan Green fired wide for Newport early in extra time before the visitors were awarded a penalty with Jennison Myrie-Williams adjudged to have handled the ball.
Garita, on loan from Bristol City, hit the post and Newport cleared the danger.
But Argyle converted their second penalty of the game with top-scorer Carey sealing a lucrative trip to Anfield in the new year.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away17
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Newport County 0, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Paul Garita.
Foul by Josh Sheehan (Newport County).
Connor Smith (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jennison Myrie-Williams (Newport County).
David Goodwillie (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Connor Smith (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Jazzi Barnum-Bobb (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Abdoulaye Méité replaces Joss Labadie because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Newport County 0, Plymouth Argyle 1. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Darren Jones (Newport County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Plymouth Argyle. David Goodwillie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Josh Sheehan (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Darren Jones.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Slew (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Fox.
Jordan Slew (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joss Labadie (Newport County).
Foul by Jordan Slew (Plymouth Argyle).
Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Joss Labadie (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Oscar Threlkeld.
Oscar Threlkeld (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Green (Newport County).
Second Half Extra Time begins Newport County 0, Plymouth Argyle 0.
First Half Extra Time ends, Newport County 0, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Attempt saved. Rhys Healey (Newport County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh O'Hanlon with a headed pass.
Foul by Gary Miller (Plymouth Argyle).
Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Scot Bennett (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rhys Healey with a headed pass.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Plymouth Argyle).
Joss Labadie (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Paul Garita (Plymouth Argyle).
(Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Penalty missed! Still Newport County 0, Plymouth Argyle 0. Paul Garita (Plymouth Argyle) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Penalty conceded by Jennison Myrie-Williams (Newport County) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Joss Labadie.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Slew (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Rhys Healey (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Sheehan.
Jordan Slew (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.