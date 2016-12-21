FA Cup: Newport County 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

From the section

Plymouth Argyle secured an FA Cup third-round tie at Liverpool as Graham Carey's extra-time penalty ensured they won their replay at Newport County.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Plymouth were awarded a penalty in the first half of extra time only for Paul Garita to hit the post.

But Carey made no mistake with Argyle's second spot kick after Darren Jones' rash challenge on David Goodwillie.

Argyle will be away to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Sunday, 8 January.

The second-round replay saw League Two's bottom side host the division's leaders after the original tie had ended 0-0 at Home Park.

Chances had been at a premium for both sides in normal time until the last quarter, when fog descended on Rodney Parade.

County's Josh O'Hanlon was denied by Luke McCormick while at the other end Joe Day made a good save to thwart Plymouth midfielder Carey.

Jordan Green fired wide for Newport early in extra time before the visitors were awarded a penalty with Jennison Myrie-Williams adjudged to have handled the ball.

Garita, on loan from Bristol City, hit the post and Newport cleared the danger.

But Argyle converted their second penalty of the game with top-scorer Carey sealing a lucrative trip to Anfield in the new year.