Firecrackers lead to Metz v Lyon in French Ligue 1 being abandoned

Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes was receiving treatment when a firecracker exploded near him

Saturday's Ligue 1 match at Metz was abandoned after firecrackers were thrown at Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes.

A first device was thrown from the stands after Gauthier Hein had given Metz a 28th-minute lead.

Portugal international Lopes, 26, received treatment and was lying on the ground when another firecracker exploded next to him.

After a 45-minute break in play the game was abandoned with Metz leading 1-0.

Lyon said Lopes had been taken to hospital for examination and the club's owner Jean-Michel Aulas described the incident as "very serious".

Players from both sides called for calm from the crowd after the second firecracker had landed near Lopes.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), which manages league football in France, said its disciplinary committee was reviewing the incident.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was involved in a similar incident last month in a World Cup qualifier in Romania.

The Bayern Munich player seemed shaken but unhurt after a firecracker exploded near him in the 3-0 win for Poland.

Anthony Lopes was hurt by a first firecracker thrown on to the pitch

Metz boss Philippe Hinschberger remonstrated with his own supporters after the incident