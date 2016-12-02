Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham Hotspur defender signs new Spurs contract

Jan Vertonghen is the only Spurs player to have played every minute in the Premier League this season

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has signed a new contract, committing him to the club until 2019.

The 29-year-old Belgium international, whose old deal ran until 2018, has made 179 appearances for the Premier League club since his 2012 move from Ajax.

"It's a big relief. The future looks great so I'm very happy to be a part of it," he said.

"This is an unbelievable group of talent. There's a great buzz around Tottenham."

Vertonghen's new deal comes a day after striker Harry Kane signed a contract until 2022.