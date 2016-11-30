Olamide Shodipo: QPR winger signs new contract until 2019

Olamide Shodipo
Olamide Shodipo joined QPR's academy at the age of 15

Queens Park Rangers youngster Olamide Shodipo has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club.

The 19-year-old winger, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, will now remain at Loftus Road until the summer of 2019.

Shodipo made his debut for the R's in August and has made a total of 11 appearances so far this season.

"To get this contract feels like a reward," he told the club website.

