Bolton Wanderers: Ken Anderson wants Dean Holdsworth's stake of club

Bolton are aiming to return to the Championship after their relegation last season

Bolton Wanderers may face the possibility of administration unless a deal can be struck between chairman Ken Anderson and director Dean Holdsworth, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

It is understood that unless Anderson becomes the sole owner, the League One side will face financial problems.

Anderson and former Wanderers striker Holdsworth took over at Bolton in March in a joint deal worth £7.5m.

A deal between the pair could be concluded in the next few days.

Holdsworth's Sports Shield organisation and Anderson's Inner Circle group led the takeover from Eddie Davies when Wanderers were in financial difficulty.

Bolton are second in the table despite a transfer embargo, and recently denied that a Saudi-based group was set to take over the club.