EFL 2016-17: Last rites and smoke grenades - five things you may have missed

Rafael Benitez has seen Newcastle lose just twice since the middle of August in the Championship

Hot on the heels of Black Friday, it was Black Saturday for a couple of the EFL's top sides as their impressive winning runs came to an end.

Elsewhere, players came together to send a message of tolerance, although in League One the supporters of two clubs were in no mood to be nice to their owners.

Here are five things you may have missed from Saturday's action.

High-flying Magpies have their wings clipped

Newcastle seem to be everyone's favourites to canter to the Championship title this season and return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

And since the middle of September, Rafael Benitez's men have lived up to that billing, winning nine league games in succession for the first time since the end of the 1993-94 and start of 1994-95 seasons.

In the latter campaign, the Magpies finished sixth in the Premier League as Blackburn Rovers won the title, and in a quirk of fate, it was Rovers who the Toon faced to try and achieve a record-breaking 10th win.

The game was BBC Radio Newcastle commentator Mick Lowes's last behind the microphone after 25 years covering the Magpies

But sport has a funny way of showing you up - Rovers were in the relegation places at the start of the day, but Charlie Mulgrew's goal saw the champions of 21 years ago take the points and send the statisticians back into their darkened rooms....

Home comforts return to Morecambe as Argyle face a pointless trip home

In League Two, leaders Plymouth Argyle had won a club-record seven away games on the bounce ahead of their trip to the north west, while hosts Morecambe had lost their last seven at home.

An away banker, if ever there was one? Of course not!

Michael Rose's penalty gave Morecambe an early lead, but Oscar Threlkeld levelled just before half time and Pilgrims fans sensed that their 660-mile round-trip would not be in vain.

Sadly nobody bothered to tell Peter Murphy as the Shrimps' midfielder got his second goal of the season to inflict a third defeat in-a-row for Argyle - who had been unbeaten in their previous 14.

A seven-point lead at the top of League Two eight days ago has evaporated for Argyle, who lost last season's play-off final.

Coventry fans pay respects to their 'dying' club

Since Sisu took over at Coventry they have been relegated to League One and spent a season playing at Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium

"In affectionate remembrance of Coventry City Football Club which is dying due to neglect and abuse at the hands of Sisu from 2007 to 2016 and by others over several years before.

"Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances. R.I.P. N.B. — The body will be cremated and the ashes taken back to Highfield Road."

The words of Covfans2gether, a group of supporters who held a mock funeral ahead of their League One game with MK Dons at the Ricoh Arena.

City fans have been protesting against the club's owners - the hedge fund Sisu - who have yet to arrange a deal for the club to continue to play their games at the Ricoh Arena after next season.

To end a sombre day for the Sky Blues, they lost the game 2-1.

With friends like these who needs enemies....

Karl Robinson seems happy in the directors' box - although those in Charlton's cheaper seats are less amused

Karl Robinson must love a challenge. Just a month after leaving MK Dons, he was at The Valley to see his new side Charlton Athletic for the first time before taking over as boss on Monday.

There cannot be many new managers who are welcomed by fans throwing smoke grenades, rubber taxis and balls onto the pitch as a protest, but that's just what the Robinson witnessed.

Like their friends in Coventry, Charlton fans want their owners out - Roland Duchatelet has made Robinson his seventh managerial appointment since the Belgian businessman bought Charlton in January 2014.

While Robinson watched from the stands, coach Kevin Nugent took charge in the dugout, and the Addicks got a last-gasp equaliser in stoppage time to draw 1-1 with promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

It leaves Charlton just two points off the play-offs in League One - perhaps Karl can give the Charlton faithful something to cheer on the field at least?

Somewhere over the rainbow...

After the postponement of Oldham's game against Peterborough because of an icy area on the pitch, a number of other grounds were hit by fog, including Oxford's trip to League One leaders Scunthorpe.

But this weekend, teams all across the country came together to show support for Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

The LGBT rights charity hopes to be able to make English football - a sport without a single openly gay player - more welcoming to gay people.

Players and clubs the length and breadth of the country did not disappoint as they stood together. #rainbowlaces