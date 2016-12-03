West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Watford

Jonny Evans heads in West Brom's opener against Watford

West Brom moved up to sixth in the Premier League after securing a third win in four league games with victory over Watford at The Hawthorns.

Central defender Jonny Evans headed in a Chris Brunt corner to put the Baggies in front with his first goal of the season.

The influential Brunt added a second when his low, left-footed strike from 25 yards went in via a deflection off Watford defender Juan Zuniga.

Watford pulled one back when Christian Kabasele sidefooted in from close range before Baggies keeper Ben Foster crucially saved from Roberto Pereyra.

Pereyra was then dismissed late on when he reacted angrily to a James McClean challenge in an incident which resulted in both sets of players clashing on the touchline.

Matt Phillips curled in a stoppage-time goal for the home side as West Brom moved ahead of Manchester United, who travel to Everton on Sunday, on goals scored.

Melee ruins Watford chances

Just before Pereyra's 84th-minute dismissal, Watford had the Baggies defence under pressure and had forced the Midlands side into some last-ditch defending.

Watford had 18 shots on goal compared to 11 for West Brom, with four efforts on target in the second half compared to one from their rivals.

Pereyra had gone close to a leveller when he was played through on goal only for keeper Ben Foster to save at the midfielder's feet.

Foster also dived low to palm the ball away from Stefano Okaka in the box, with the Hornets striker unsuccessfully appealing for a penalty.

Moments later, Pereyra ended his side's hopes of getting anything from the game when he shoved McClean in scenes that led to Watford boss Walter Mazzarri coming on to the field to restrain his player.

Players from both camps also clashed before Pereyra was shown a red card and McClean a yellow.

Watford's touchmap (right) shows they had more touches in the opposing area than West Brom but failed to capitalise

Set-piece masters

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has built a reputation on being a professor of set-piece situations and he is only emphasising that at West Brom.

Evans' opener was the Baggies' seventh goal from a corner this season - a league high - while it was the eighth Watford had conceded from such a set-piece, which is is the worst record in the Premier League.

The home side's second came from a free-kick when Phillips ran over the ball and James Morrison rolled it into the path of Brunt, who was helped by a deflection off Zuniga taking it past keeper Heurelho Gomes.

Phillips' lovely goal put the icing on the win and the only negative for the Midlands club was the number of empty seats at the ground, with 22,244 in attendance at the 26,850-capacity stadium.

"Confidence is running through the side at the moment and we played some good stuff," Phillips said.

"We work very hard on set-pieces. Our job is to get the ball into the box and we know we have got players who can score."

Man of the match - Chris Brunt

This is the fourth time Chris Brunt has both scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for WBA - no player for the club has managed to do this as often

What they said:

Media playback is not supported on this device Pulis credits 'spirit' for West Brom rise

West Brom boss Tony Pulis: "It was tough. Watford are very strong physically. We have had to stand up for ourselves.

"I'm more disappointed with the one we conceded from a set-piece than the one we scored. They went zonal today."

On the players' melee: "I was more concerned about James McClean getting involved in it. Trouble seems to follow him around. I was more concerned with keeping him out of trouble as much as possible.

"The lad [Roberto Pereyra] has kicked out. Whether you catch him or not, it is the intent.

"We have a good spirit here. They are playing well. I am very pleased with Matty Phillips today. In a lot of areas we have had to grind it out and still created good opportunities."

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri: "I'm very happy with how my team played. I think it is the best they have played since I have been here and we deserved victory.

"Pereyra was fouled. He was on the floor and his rival kept fouling him. He stood up and gave a small push and that's when I went to separate them. He was unfairly sent off.

"Of course, the game changed from there."

Media playback is not supported on this device Deeney criticises McClean's tackling

Key stats - Brunt ends long wait

Watford have won just one of their last nine league visits to The Hawthorns (D3 L5).

Chris Brunt ended a run of 29 Premier League appearances without a goal, netting his first in the competition since May 2015.

Jonny Evans has ended on the winning side on each of the six occasions he has scored in the Premier League.

Matt Phillips has had a hand in six goals in his last four Premier League appearances (three goals, three assists).

West Brom have scored 20 goals in their 14 Premier League games so far this season - only in 2012-13 (24) have they scored more at this stage.

What next?

Watford, who are 10th in the table, host Everton at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, 10 December, while West Brom travel to Chelsea for a 12:00 GMT kick-off on Sunday, 11 December.