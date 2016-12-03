Leeds United 2-0 Aston Villa

Chris Wood's goal in stoppage time confirm Leeds' victory, their fifth in six Championship games

Kemar Roofe scored his first goal for Championship play-off-chasers Leeds to condemn Aston Villa to their first loss in eight games under Steve Bruce.

The 23-year-old forward, signed from Oxford in July, ended his 22-game goalless streak when he headed Souleymane Doukara's cross home.

Chris Wood poked in from close range in stoppage time to seal victory.

Villa had looked the more threatening before Roofe's goal, with Albert Adomah and Ashley Westwood missing chances.

But Leeds, who have now moved up to fourth in the table, took control after the opening goal and were deserving of a fifth victory in six Championship matches.

Manager Garry Monk will be particularly delighted to see Roofe get off the mark, having signed him for a fee understood to be about £3m after a 26-goal season in League Two with Oxford in 2015-16.

Roofe rose highest to meet Doukara's cross at the near post to put his team ahead, after which Leeds always looked a threat on the break.

Wood settled any late nerves deep in to stoppage time when he forced Hadi Sacko's half-saved shot over the line.