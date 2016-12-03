Match ends, Leeds United 2, Aston Villa 0.
Leeds United 2-0 Aston Villa
Kemar Roofe scored his first goal for Championship play-off-chasers Leeds to condemn Aston Villa to their first loss in eight games under Steve Bruce.
The 23-year-old forward, signed from Oxford in July, ended his 22-game goalless streak when he headed Souleymane Doukara's cross home.
Chris Wood poked in from close range in stoppage time to seal victory.
Villa had looked the more threatening before Roofe's goal, with Albert Adomah and Ashley Westwood missing chances.
But Leeds, who have now moved up to fourth in the table, took control after the opening goal and were deserving of a fifth victory in six Championship matches.
Manager Garry Monk will be particularly delighted to see Roofe get off the mark, having signed him for a fee understood to be about £3m after a 26-goal season in League Two with Oxford in 2015-16.
Roofe rose highest to meet Doukara's cross at the near post to put his team ahead, after which Leeds always looked a threat on the break.
Wood settled any late nerves deep in to stoppage time when he forced Hadi Sacko's half-saved shot over the line.
Line-ups
Leeds
- 1Green
- 2Ayling
- 5Bartley
- 18JanssonBooked at 76mins
- 21Taylor
- 23PhillipsBooked at 40mins
- 25Vieira
- 24Sacko
- 7RoofeSubstituted forMowattat 80'minutes
- 11DoukaraSubstituted forDallasat 73'minutes
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 10Antonsson
- 12Silvestri
- 15Dallas
- 16Grimes
- 27Mowatt
- 28Berardi
- 33Denton
Aston Villa
- 1Gollini
- 21Hutton
- 6Elphick
- 12Chester
- 23Amavi
- 15Westwood
- 25JedinakBooked at 15mins
- 22GardnerSubstituted forGrealishat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 37AdomahSubstituted forJ Ayewat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14GestedeSubstituted forAgbonlahorat 77'minutes
- 26Kodjia
Substitutes
- 7Bacuna
- 8Tshibola
- 10J Ayew
- 11Agbonlahor
- 28Cissokho
- 33Sarkic
- 40Grealish
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 32,648
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Aston Villa 0.
Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
Hand ball by Hadi Sacko (Leeds United).
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Aston Villa 0. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Hadi Sacko (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Hadi Sacko (Leeds United).
Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Taylor with a cross.
Booking
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Pierluigi Gollini.
Hadi Sacko (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Aston Villa).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Alex Mowatt replaces Kemar Roofe.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jordan Ayew replaces Albert Adomah.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Gabriel Agbonlahor replaces Rudy Gestede.
Booking
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Wood.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas replaces Souleymane Doukara.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leeds United. Pontus Jansson tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Aston Villa 0. Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Souleymane Doukara with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish replaces Gary Gardner.
Attempt saved. Gary Gardner (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kemar Roofe (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt saved. Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rudy Gestede with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Albert Adomah (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronaldo Vieira.
Foul by Hadi Sacko (Leeds United).
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.