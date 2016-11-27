Match ends, Aberdeen 0, Celtic 3.
Scottish League Cup final: Aberdeen 0-3 Celtic
Celtic eased aside Aberdeen to lift the Scottish League Cup for the 16th time and secure their 100th major trophy - the first of the Brendan Rodgers era.
Tom Rogic's precise drive into the far corner - his third goal against the Dons this season - put the Premiership leaders in front on 16 minutes.
Fellow midfielder James Forrest made it 2-0 with an almost identical strike eight minutes before the break.
The Dons threatened only briefly before Moussa Dembele's second-half penalty.
Celtic showed no ill-effects from their midweek Champions League defeat by Barcelona as they remained unbeaten domestically this season and secured a 10th straight domestic victory.
Aberdeen's fourth defeat in a row by their opponents - their third this season - denied Derek McInnes his second League Cup triumph as manager.
Rogic the man again
Celtic were looking dangerous even before they scored, Dembele's header forcing a save from Joe Lewis.
It was Rogic who unlocked this final, though. Having scored in Celtic's 4-1 win over the Dons at Pittodrie earlier in the season, and also scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory at Parkhead, the Australian delivered once more.
It had much to do with Aberdeen's incredible inability to deny Celtic space. It was a curse that blighted them all day. They were easy meat far too often.
For the opener, Jozo Simunovic stepped forward into attack, slid a pass to Rogic, who had time to take a look, take aim and fire past Lewis.
Dons blow their chance
Teams tend to live off scraps against Celtic in domestic competition, so when an opponent gets a chance, they had better take it. Aberdeen did not.
Trailing 1-0, Andrew Considine had a close-range header he had to score from. Instead, he directed his effort too close to Craig Gordon and the goalkeeper beat it away.
Celtic kicked on, owning large amounts of possession and threatening to exploit all the freedom Aberdeen were giving them. Scott Brown had the run of midfield, Rogic was excellent, Forrest was lively.
It was the latter who doubled the lead, and again it was a catastrophe for underdogs.
The goal had its origins deep inside Celtic's own half, near the right-hand corner. When Forrest took possession, he was still inside the centre circle.
He ran and ran. Aberdeen had enough bodies to deal with him but none of them took any kind of responsibility, as if transfixed by his oncoming presence.
Forrest got close enough to goal and whipped his shot across Lewis and into the corner of his net. A gorgeous finish.
Winning with style
Aberdeen had a bit more intensity at the start of the second half, but they fell further behind just after the hour when Anthony O'Connor took down Forrest and Dembele sent Lewis the wrong way from the penalty spot.
It was a rout now, on the pitch and in the stands, where Celtic's supporters lorded it and acclaimed their cup winners in song.
Forrest, who was excellent, teed up Stuart Armstrong late on for what should have been a fourth, but the midfielder pulled it wide.
The Dons were lucky it was only three, but three was more than enough.
Rodgers didn't just win his first trophy as Celtic manager, he won it in a canter against a team sitting third in the Premiership that were overrun, and overawed, almost from the first whistle.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 5Taylor
- 15O'ConnorSubstituted forStockleyat 65'minutes
- 4Considine
- 22Jack
- 3Shinnie
- 11HayesSubstituted forMcGinnat 71'minutes
- 7McLean
- 23Maddison
- 9RooneySubstituted forBurnsat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Reynolds
- 8Burns
- 10McGinn
- 16Pawlett
- 17Stockley
- 25Alexander
- 39Storey
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 5Simunovic
- 28Sviatchenko
- 3Izaguirre
- 8BrownBooked at 48mins
- 14Armstrong
- 27RobertsSubstituted forBittonat 65'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 18RogicSubstituted forMcGregorat 77'minutes
- 49ForrestSubstituted forGriffithsat 90+1'minutes
- 10Dembele
Substitutes
- 2K Touré
- 6Bitton
- 9Griffiths
- 12Gamboa
- 16Mackay-Steven
- 24de Vries
- 42McGregor
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 49,629
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Celtic 3.
Foul by Wes Burns (Aberdeen).
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Leigh Griffiths replaces James Forrest.
Attempt saved. James Maddison (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match James Maddison (Aberdeen) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).
James Maddison (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Wes Burns replaces Adam Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Callum McGregor replaces Tomas Rogic.
Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Nir Bitton (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).
James Maddison (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Niall McGinn replaces Jonny Hayes.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mikael Lustig (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kenny McLean.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Nir Bitton replaces Patrick Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Stockley replaces Anthony O'Connor.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 0, Celtic 3. Moussa Dembele (Celtic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Celtic. James Forrest draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Anthony O'Connor (Aberdeen) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Celtic).
Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Patrick Roberts (Celtic).
Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. James Forrest (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by James Forrest.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Erik Sviatchenko.
Attempt blocked. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Emilio Izaguirre.
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kenny McLean (Aberdeen).