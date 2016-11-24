Scotland drop 10 places to 67 in Fifa world rankings

Scotland have fallen in the rankings but England are also down a place despite winning at Wembley

Scotland have dropped 10 places to 67 in the latest Fifa world rankings.

Gordon Strachan's side are second bottom of their World Cup qualifying group following the 3-0 defeat by England on 11 November.

The Scots won three and drew one of their eight games in 2016 and now find themselves between Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the rankings.

Last week, following a board meeting, the Scottish FA announced that Strachan would remain as national coach.

Scotland, who dropped to their lowest ranking of 88 in 2005, host Slovenia in their next World Cup qualifier in March before the return meeting with England at Hampden in June.

Double-headers in September and October, against Lithuania (away) and Malta (home) and then Slovakia (home) and Slovenia (away), complete the campaign.

The nine group winners will qualify for the Russia 2018 finals, while the eight best runners-up will enter play-offs for the four remaining qualification spots on offer.

England lead Group F on 10 points with Slovenia currently second on eight - four points ahead of Scotland.

Despite their victory over Scotland, England drop a place in the rankings to 13, with Wales also down a place to 12.

Republic of Ireland jump 10 places to 23 and Northern Ireland climb four spots to 32.

Argentina remain top while Brazil have moved above Germany into second.