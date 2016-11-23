Manchester United fans release video of overnight Old Trafford stay

YouTuber Uosof Ahmadi (left) attempted a similar stunt at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in November

Two Manchester United fans who spent Friday night undetected in an Old Trafford toilet have released a video showing how they pulled off the stunt.

The supporters were on a stadium tour, but managed to cut themselves off from the party in an attempt to see the Premier League game against Arsenal.

They were found on Saturday morning during a security sweep of the stadium.

"We had a good feeling it would work out because of the amount of effort we put in," Uosof Ahmadi told BBC Sport.

The 21-year-old says the "24-hour overnight challenge" is a YouTube trend and, having already successfully spent the night at M&M's World and McDonald's, he posted a video on his account of him attempting similar at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium earlier this month.

"We tried to hide in the players' changing room, so it was practically impossible and it was no surprise we got caught," he said.

The pair spent the night in neighbouring toilet cubicles

The Old Trafford stunt was then suggested to him by one of his YouTube followers.

The biomedical student, who says it was "freezing" at the ground overnight, was joined on his stay by friend Kyle Morgan-Williams.

"I don't know how I'm going top this," added Ahmadi. "I was surprised. Somehow everyone knew about this video before I had even released it."

After being caught by stewards, the pair were handed over to police, who decided not to arrest them.

They had been searched and their belongings put through a metal detector before they went on the tour. United say there was no risk to supporters attending the Arsenal game.

In a statement, the fans said they were also asked by security to explain "how we managed to do it to ensure it doesn't happen again".

The incident comes six months after United's Premier League game against Bournemouth at Old Trafford had to be called off at short notice when a suspect package was found in a toilet in the corner of the stadium.

It turned out to be a fake explosive left behind after a training exercise earlier in the week.