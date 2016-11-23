Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Barcelona, Champions League, Aberdeen, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers has urged his Celtic players to produce the game of their lives against Barcelona and keep their Champions League dreams alive. (Various)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is confident the Dons can see off Celtic in Sunday's League Cup final at Hampden.

Midfielder Scott Brown, who reversed his international retirement to feature for Scotland in the defeat by England at Wembley, says Charlie Adam's recent gripes are down to jealousy. (Various)

Celtic are being linked with £1.5m-rated Liberia-born Darlington Nagbe

Celtic are on the trail of £1.5m-rated American midfielder Darlington Nagbe and will attempt to woo the Portland Timbers ace with the VIP treatment at tonight's Champions League encounter at home to Barcelona.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton believes his side are gelling ahead of a crucial stage of the Premiership season and is "delighted" with the progress being made. (Scottish Sun)

Barcelona will be blown away by the Celtic Park atmosphere, according to former Celtic goalkeeper Javier Sanchez Broto. (Scottish Sun)

West Brom and Scotland striker Matt Phillips is finally finding his feet at club level, according to team-mate and captain Darren Fletcher.

Phillips hasn't featured for Gordon Strachan's Scotland since a friendly against Italy in May but has recently netted against Leicester and Burnley. (Various)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is eyeing a return against Celtic

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has urged his players to purge the 7-0 thumping of Celtic from their memory as tonight's Champions League encounter will see them face a sterner test. (Various)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to add Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens, who is out of contract at the English Championship club in the summer, to his squad as he continues his rebuilding plans. (Daily Express)

Rafinha has shot down suggestions that Barcelona are too reliant on Lionel Messi. "For me, Messi, Neymar and Suarez are the best three players in the world and it's great to have them at our disposal for the Celtic game," said the midfielder. (Various)

Representatives of the 10 Championship clubs will meet at Hampden later to discuss the SFA's blueprint for the future of Scottish football. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers will give Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths more time to prove his recovery from a hamstring injury in the hope of featuring against Barcelona. (The National)

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw is delighted with the way "the young boys have stepped up" in the autumn Test series. (The Herald)

Russell Knox insists Duncan Stewart won't let Scotland down at golf's World Cup and is featuring at the event in Australia on merit. (Various)