BBC Sport - Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Is Man Utd striker worthy of a statue?

Is Ibrahimovic worthy of a statue?

BBC Sport looks at the reasons why Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have a statue erected in his honour, after the Manchester United striker is named Sweden's top player for a 10th successive year.

READ MORE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to have statue in Stockholm

Top videos

Video

Is Ibrahimovic worthy of a statue?

Video

World Cup countdown: Zidane's headbutt in 2006

Video

BBC Sport add World Cup winner to Russia MOTD squad

Video

Watch the draw for the BBC's World Cup of kits

Video

Robson to Ronaldo - BBC pundits' first World Cup memories

Video

Holland wins Leeds Triathlon despite 'worst transition ever'

Video

I could have knocked Seferi out in 10 seconds - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'It wasn't easy rooming with Gazza'

Video

'England players told they were too fat'

Video

Highlights: South Africa beat England by seven wickets

Video

BBC pundits on England's chances in Russia

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired