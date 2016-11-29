Hull City 1-1 Newcastle United

Hull City forward Dieumerci Mbokani was sent off for lunging at Jamaal Lascelles with his head

Newcastle United missed three spot-kicks as Hull City beat the Championship leaders 3-1 on penalties to reach the EFL Cup semi-final.

Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic saved two penalties after the hosts had played the whole of extra time with 10 men following Dieumerci Mbokani's dismissal.

Newcastle had taken the lead in extra time when Mohamed Diame prodded home Vurnon Anita's cross to score against his former club.

The lead lasted a minute, Robert Snodgrass equalising after Matz Sels had spilled Markus Henriksen's shot into his path.

Mbokani was sent off in the 89th minute for lunging forward with his head at Jamaal Lascelles.

The tie only came to life in extra time, the first 90 minutes featuring just two shots on target.

How the shootout was won

Newcastle have now lost nine of their 10 penalty shootouts in all competitions, yet Rafael Benitez's side will be wondering why they did not win the tie in 120 minutes.

They had 32 shots in that time, but their finishing was as wayward as their penalties.

Jonjo Shelvey set the tone for Newcastle's spot-kick nightmare when his attempt was kept out by Jakupovic.

Hull's players rush to congratulate keeper Eldin Jakupovic after their victory over Newcastle

Hull's first penalty fell to Snodgrass and he made no mistake, before Dwight Gayle hit the bar with his attempt for Newcastle.

Skipper Michael Dawson made it 2-0 before Christian Atsu scored for Newcastle.

Tom Huddlestone made it 3-1, and Hull's players and fans were celebrating a first EFL Cup semi-final appearance when Jakupovic kept out Yoan Gouffran's tame attempt.

Mbokani's moment of madness

Hull had just one shot on target in normal time, and their hopes of reaching the semi-finals looked over when Mbokani was sent off.

The forward, on loan from Dynamo Kiev, kicked out and pushed Lascelles before lunging forward at the Newcastle defender with his head.

The 31-year-old has appeared in five league games since arriving at the end of August.

He now faces a three-match ban - something Hull could do without as they look to climb away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Man of the match - Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United)

Hull keeper Jakupovic will get the headlines for his three spot-kick saves, yet Lascelles was excellent for Newcastle before the tie was decided on penalties. The 23-year-old captain was a picture of composure at the back - even when Mbokani was in his face

'Tremendous achievement'

Hull City boss Mike Phelan: "This is the furthest the club has ever been and the players are really pleased.

"For this football club, it's a tremendous achievement. Hopefully we can go one step further now."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "The way that we played we deserved to score goals in the first half and in extra time. Then when we did score the goal we didn't manage the situation.

"It's something you learn with experience. Maybe we will do a little better the next time we have this many chances."

What's next?

Newcastle have little time to dust themselves down. The Magpies return to Championship action on Friday away to Nottingham Forest (19:45 GMT). Middlesbrough await Hull in the Premier League at the Riverside next Monday (20:00 GMT).

