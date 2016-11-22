Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 8, Legia Warsaw 4.
Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw
Borussia Dortmund beat Legia Warsaw 8-4 in the highest-scoring Champions League game in history.
The 12 goals scored at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday surpassed Monaco's 8-3 win over Deportivo La Coruna in 2003.
There were seven goals in 22 first-half minutes, and Marco Reus scored twice on his return from six months out.
Polish champions Legia became the first side to score four goals in a Champions League match and lose.
A record-breaking evening
- It is the first time in Champions League history that eight players scored in a single match.
- Dortmund became the fourth team after Liverpool, Monaco and Real Madrid to score eight goals in a Champions League fixture.
- It was the first match in any European competition with 12 goals since Ajax defeated Luxembourg's Red Boys Differdange 14-0 in the old Uefa Cup on 3 October 1984.
- Only one match in the history of the European Cup and Champions League has had more goals - that was when Dutch side Feyenoord beat KR of Iceland 12-2 in September 1969.
- Dortmund have now scored 14 goals against Legia this season - the most by any team against a single opponent in one Champions League campaign.
- Shinji Kagawa - once of Manchester United - scored two goals in just 76 seconds, the fastest double in Champions League history.
'Perfect comeback' for Reus
Dortmund captain Marco Reus celebrated his return after six months out with goals in the 32nd and 52nd minutes, while his shot was deflected by Legia's Jakub Rzezniczak into his own net in the 92nd minute.
"I was just happy to be there from the start," said Reus, who missed the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 because of injury.
"It is how you imagine your perfect comeback. I waited a long time for this and so it is even sweeter. The ball will be signed by everyone and will go on the shelf."
How the record breaking unfolded
Eins - Legia in the lead
Zwei - but they don't lead for long
Drei - the Germans take the lead
Vier - and then they go further in front
Funf - but Legia strike back
Sechs - it's now 4-2, do keep up
Sieben - Reus joins the party
Acht - and then scores another one
Neun - comeback time?
Zehn - we've hit double figures
Elf - been a long night lads?
Zwolf - it finishes 8-4
