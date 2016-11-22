Media playback is not supported on this device Borussia Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warsaw: A record-breaking evening

Borussia Dortmund beat Legia Warsaw 8-4 in the highest-scoring Champions League game in history.

The 12 goals scored at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday surpassed Monaco's 8-3 win over Deportivo La Coruna in 2003.

There were seven goals in 22 first-half minutes, and Marco Reus scored twice on his return from six months out.

Polish champions Legia became the first side to score four goals in a Champions League match and lose.

A record-breaking evening

It is the first time in Champions League history that eight players scored in a single match.

Dortmund became the fourth team after Liverpool, Monaco and Real Madrid to score eight goals in a Champions League fixture.

It was the first match in any European competition with 12 goals since Ajax defeated Luxembourg's Red Boys Differdange 14-0 in the old Uefa Cup on 3 October 1984.

Only one match in the history of the European Cup and Champions League has had more goals - that was when Dutch side Feyenoord beat KR of Iceland 12-2 in September 1969.

Dortmund have now scored 14 goals against Legia this season - the most by any team against a single opponent in one Champions League campaign.

Shinji Kagawa - once of Manchester United - scored two goals in just 76 seconds, the fastest double in Champions League history.

Dortmund became the fourth team to score eight goals in a Champions League match

'Perfect comeback' for Reus

Dortmund captain Marco Reus celebrated his return after six months out with goals in the 32nd and 52nd minutes, while his shot was deflected by Legia's Jakub Rzezniczak into his own net in the 92nd minute.

"I was just happy to be there from the start," said Reus, who missed the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 because of injury.

"It is how you imagine your perfect comeback. I waited a long time for this and so it is even sweeter. The ball will be signed by everyone and will go on the shelf."

How the record breaking unfolded

Eins - Legia in the lead

So far, so good for Legia Warsaw as Aleksandar Prijovic opens the scoring for them after 10 minutes

Zwei - but they don't lead for long

Shinji Kagawa equalises on 17 minutes and then the floodgates open...

Drei - the Germans take the lead

Less than a minute later, he fires in a second to give Dortmund a lead that they do not surrender

Vier - and then they go further in front

Three minutes after that, Nuri Sahin capitalises on a goalkeeping mistake, scoring the German side's third. This game is only just getting started...

Funf - but Legia strike back

Prijovic scores another (making it 3-2, for those keeping count) - that's four goals in seven scintillating minutes

Sechs - it's now 4-2, do keep up

Ousmane Dembele had a cracking game - scoring Borussia Dortmund's fourth on 29 minutes, and assisting on three others

Sieben - Reus joins the party

Making his first appearance after six months out injured, Marco Reus decides to join in the party. He scores his first as the clock hits 32 minutes...

Acht - and then scores another one

... and his second on 52 minutes.

Neun - comeback time?

Legia's Michal Kucharczyk attempts to stage a comeback - making it 6-3 after 57 minutes - but the momentum seems to be in Dortmund's favour

Zehn - we've hit double figures

In a rare period of calm, 24 whole minutes pass without a goal. But Felix Passlack shatters that with Dortmund's seventh

Elf - been a long night lads?

Perhaps Nemanja Nikolic's goal, to take the score to 7-4, is too much for the Legia fans, who all seem to misplace their shirts in the excitement

Zwolf - it finishes 8-4

Not satisfied with topping Group F and matching the Champions League record for most goals in a single match, Dortmund's captain Reus sees his effort deflected home by Legia's Jakub Rzezniczak - and history is made