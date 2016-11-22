Referees suspended by Caf for 'poor performance'

Caf has shown three of its officials the red card

Two referees and one assistant referee have been suspended for three months by the Confederation of African Football after poor performances in 2018 World Cup qualifiers in November.

Ghanaian Joseph Lamptey incorrectly awarded South Africa a penalty in their 2-1 win over Senegal.

Kenyan referee Davies Omweno denied Libya what was a valid goal in their 1-0 defeat by Tunisia.

His assistant, Berhe O'Michael of Eritrea, had wrongly flagged offside.

Caf also warned the other assistant referee in the match, Rwanda's Theogene Ndagijimana.

Public shaming of the match officials is highly unusual in international football.

World governing body Fifa and its European counterpart Uefa, for example, maintain policies of never commenting publicly on the performances of referees and linesmen.

But Caf said in a statement that Lamptey was guilty of "poor performance" in his match and "awarded a wrong penalty for handball despite the fact that the ball never touched the hand of the player".

Lamptey previously served a six-month ban for wrongly awarding a goal during a Caf Champions League semi-final in 2010.

Omweno was also criticised for a "poor performance" which Cafsaid included "wrong positioning and movement, incorrect identification of fouls and failure to administer some disciplinary sanctions".

His assistant O'Michael was barred for "offside decisions including one denying a valid goal by Libya".

Ndagijimana was said by Caf to have "missed multiple basic offside decisions which denied teams promising attacks".