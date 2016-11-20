Saido Berahino: Striker returns to France to continue fitness regime

Saido Berahino last scored in February, and has not played since 10 September

West Brom striker Saido Berahino says he is in a positive frame of mind despite being sent back to a conditioning camp in France.

He last played in September and was put on a training regime after being ruled unfit and overweight.

"I have had a good, constructive talk with Tony and the senior management and we all agree this is the best way forward for me," said the 23-year-old.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis has said that Berahino is "close" to a return.

The former England Under-21 international's form has suffered since he reacted angrily to a bid from Tottenham being turned down on transfer deadline day in summer 2015.

He scored seven times in 35 games last season, compared to 20 goals in 45 appearances in 2014-15, after threatening to not play for club chairman Jeremy Peace.

"This last year has been the most difficult of my career and it has left me short of the form and fitness required for the Premier League," said Berahino.

"I have never been a player who lacked confidence or a belief in himself but that has been where I have found myself and it has hit me hard.

"It has left me feeling depressed and struggling for focus which has made it even more difficult to regain full fitness."

In a statement, the club said it hopes the "change of environment" at the camp in the south of France will help Berahino return to full fitness.

