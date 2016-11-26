Premier League
Chelsea2Tottenham1

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Pedro (Chelsea player on right) and Diego Costa celebrate Victor Moses' goal
Chelsea conceded to end a run of 601 minutes without conceding in the league but their two goals ensured they are now unbeaten in 27 league meetings at home to Spurs (W18, D9)

Chelsea returned to the top of the table after coming from behind at Stamford Bridge to inflict Tottenham's first Premier League defeat this season.

Spurs looked on course to recover from their midweek Champions League exit when Christian Eriksen's superb 11th minute strike put them in front.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were completely dominant until the closing seconds of the first half when Pedro curled in a spectacular right-foot effort to draw Chelsea level.

And Spurs' miserable record at Stamford Bridge was extended to 30 games without a win - dating back to February 1990 - after Victor Moses scored what proved to be the winner six minutes after the restart.

Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris and Jan Vertonghen both got touches on Moses' goal-bound strike but the ball flew in as Chelsea recorded a seventh league victory in succession.

Chelsea's transformation continues

Hugo Lloris fails to keep Pedro's shot out
Pedro scored his third goal in five Premier League games

When Chelsea lost 3-0 to Arsenal on 24 September - a scoreline that flattered them - Conte's side dropped to 10th in the table, eight points behind then leaders Manchester City.

Conte was highly emotional in his post-match briefing but promised to put matters right. The Italian has been as good as his word and he has presided over a remarkable transformation.

He switched to three at the back, which has left no place for captain John Terry but has made surprise £30m summer signing David Luiz look more comfortable than in his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

Conte has also brought the best out of Pedro, who had struggled at Chelsea after his move from Barcelona, while Diego Costa is a warrior whose eyes are now right on the ball rather than opponents.

Chelsea look a solid, dangerous, formidable outfit and that desperate day at Emirates Stadium seems an age away after these seven straight league wins.

Reborn Moses stars again

Victor Moses
Victor Moses has scored four times in 14 appearances for Chelsea

Victor Moses seemed destined for life away from Stamford Bridge after a succession of loan spells following his £9m move from Wigan Athletic in August 2012.

The 25-year-old had only made 23 appearances and scored one goal for Chelsea before this season and had stints at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United before Conte took charge at Stamford Bridge.

Conte's tactical reshuffling saw Moses employed as a right wing-back in his new defensive system, the catalyst for an unlikely revival that has seen him emerge as one of Chelsea's most important players.

Moses is utilising his attacking qualities to give Chelsea width while also revelling in his more defensive duties, adding a new dimension to his own game and rewarding a manager who has complete trust in him.

The crucial goal he scored here was just reward for another fine performance and he fully deserved the standing ovation he was given when he was substituted.

Desperate week for Spurs

Heatmaps - Chelsea v Tottenham
Tottenham (right) had plenty of possession in the Chelsea half but were not clinical enough in the final third

This loss in a game they controlled serenely for almost 45 minutes concludes a desperate week for Spurs and manager Pochettino.

The Argentine's team selection for the defeat in Monaco that confirmed their Champions League elimination almost seemed to have one eye on this game - but two losses suggest the ploy has backfired.

Pochettino restored Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker and Christian Eriksen here and while the Dane put Spurs ahead they ran out of steam and ideas after Pedro equalised in the dying seconds of the first half.

Now Pochettino must pick up his disappointed players.

Man of the match: Diego Costa (Chelsea)

Diego Costa
Diego Costa has scored 10 goals in 13 league appearances for Chelsea this season - he scored 12 in total in the league last campaign

What the managers said

This victory wasn't easy - Conte

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: "I am satisfied with the way we fought back. These games are difficult. It was a tough game with a lot of intensity.

"Tottenham started well. It's not easy to go down 1-0 but I am pleased with the performance and reaction. Now it's important to continue the work.

"It's too early to talk of the title. This league is very tough. Tottenham showed in this league there are six or seven teams that can win the title. It's important to continue in this way and improve the confidence."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: "If we analyse the game we were better. We competed very well and we were a bit unlucky to concede...never 1-1 at half-time. The second half we conceded a goal very early.

"We are disappointed but we need to be pleased for the performance and the way we competed against a very good team."

Spurs were the better team - Pochettino

Up next?

Chelsea travel to Manchester City next Saturday for a clash between first and joint-second in the Premier League. Tottenham are at home against Swansea on the same day.

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 13Courtois
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 30David LuizBooked at 19mins
  • 24Cahill
  • 15MosesSubstituted forIvanovicat 81'minutes
  • 7Kanté
  • 21Matic
  • 3Alonso
  • 11PedroSubstituted forOscarat 83'minutes
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forWillianat 77'minutesBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 1Begovic
  • 2Ivanovic
  • 4Fàbregas
  • 8Oscar
  • 22Willian
  • 23Batshuayi
  • 29Chalobah

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Walker
  • 15Dier
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 27Wimmer
  • 12Wanyama
  • 19DembéléBooked at 26minsSubstituted forJanssenat 83'minutes
  • 23Eriksen
  • 20AlliSubstituted forNkoudouat 73'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forWinksat 65'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 9Janssen
  • 13Vorm
  • 14Nkoudou
  • 16Trippier
  • 25Onomah
  • 29Winks
  • 38Carter-Vickers
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
41,513

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

Attempt missed. Willian (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.

Attempt saved. Georges-Kévin Nkoudou (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Harry Winks.

Booking

Willian (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Willian (Chelsea).

Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea).

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Vincent Janssen replaces Mousa Dembélé.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Oscar replaces Pedro.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Branislav Ivanovic replaces Victor Moses.

Foul by Willian (Chelsea).

Georges-Kévin Nkoudou (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by David Luiz.

Foul by Victor Moses (Chelsea).

Georges-Kévin Nkoudou (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Willian replaces Eden Hazard.

Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Chelsea) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.

Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur).

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Georges-Kévin Nkoudou replaces Dele Alli.

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane tries a through ball, but Dele Alli is caught offside.

Foul by Pedro (Chelsea).

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Diego Costa (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur).

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Son Heung-Min.

Diego Costa (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur).

Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harry Kane.

Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).

Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Wimmer (Tottenham Hotspur).

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by David Luiz.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kyle Walker.

