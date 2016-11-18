London Stadium: Two men given banning orders following crowd trouble

West Ham had already banned 23 fans prior to their EFL Cup tie with Chelsea

Two men have been given football banning orders after crowd trouble at West Ham's win over Chelsea in October.

Riot police were deployed when plastic bottles, seats and coins were thrown at the EFL Cup tie at the London Stadium.

Chelsea fan Michael Parker, 51, and West Ham fan Nicholas Greenway, 27, got five and three-year bans respectively.

Parker, of Eversleigh Road, Battersea, was charged with throwing a missile and Greenway, of Alexandra Road, Mitcham, was accused of threatening behaviour.

Metropolitan Police commander BJ Harrington said: "The orders will prevent them from causing more trouble.

"There were a minority who were clearly intent on being involved in confrontation and violence.

"Despite extensive work with both clubs and a robust policing operation, there were unacceptable incidents inside and outside the stadium, before, during and after the game."

Police made seven arrests after the match, with both clubs, the Football Association and the English Football League investigating the incident.

Of those arrested on the night, one further supporter has been charged and is awaiting trial. Three others have been released on bail without charge.

West Ham have also banned an unspecified number of fans, who are no longer able to buy tickets, while any season ticket holders involved have had them revoked.

The east London club have struggled with crowd disturbances since their move to the London Stadium and prior to the Chelsea game had already banned 23 fans - some until the end of the season and others indefinitely.

"We will continue to work with our partners to tackle crime and disorder at the London Stadium and the banning orders are a part of this work," Harrington said.

"We are working tirelessly to identify people involved and bring them to justice. Anyone with information or witnesses to the disorder is asked to call the police non-emergency line on 101."