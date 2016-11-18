Qatar 2022 World Cup chief Hassan Al Thawadi says there will be alcohol on sale in certain areas at the competition.

He also says they have learnt from some of the trouble in Marseille at Euro 2016 and will implement the correct security measures.

Al Thawadi also tells BBC Sports editor Dan Roan of a "milestone" agreement with trade union BWI over construction workers' welfare.

READ MORE: World Cup 2022 - Players criticise Qatar stadium working conditions