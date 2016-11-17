BBC Sport - FA Cup: Dover Athletic 2-4 Cambridge United (aet) highlights
Highlights: Dover 2-4 Cambridge (aet)
- From the section Football
Late goals deep into extra-time from Medy Elito and Ben Williamson give League Two Cambridge United a hard-fought 4-2 win away against National League side Dover Athletic in their FA Cup first-round replay at the Crabble.
MATCH REPORT: Dover Athletic 2-4 Cambridge United (aet)
Watch all of the FA Cup first-round replay goals here
Available to UK users only.
