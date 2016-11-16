Price of Football 2016: Welsh Premier League cheapest men's league in UK

Away fans at Swansea City's Liberty Stadium will pay slightly more for tickets than the Premier League average

The Welsh Premier League is the cheapest place to watch men's football in the UK, a BBC study has found.

The Price of Football study has analysed data from 223 clubs across Britain and Europe to find out how much is costs supporters to follow their team.

And for the second year running, the WPL has come out on top.

How cheap is the Welsh Premier League?

The average cheapest matchday ticket price in the WPL went down from £7 to £6.91.

Rhyl and The New Saints both charge a league-high £8 on a matchday, while the rest of the league charges £6 or £7.

Reigning champions The New Saints also have the highest season-ticket price in the league at £110, while Newtown AFC sell the cheapest at £50.

Gap Connah's Quay do not offer season tickets, while Cefn Druids did not sell any of their £100 season tickets after they temporarily relocated grounds.

The cheapest men's shirts in the UK can be found at Newtown AFC at £27, while the dearest in the league can be bought at Aberystwyth for £41.50.

How do the Welsh teams fare in the Football League?

In the Championship, 36% of ticket prices in the division went up compared to last year's study - the biggest percentage increase across the men's leagues in the UK.

Cardiff City are one of only six clubs in the league to have brought down the price of their cheapest and most expensive season tickets.

The Bluebirds' cheapest season ticket has gone down from £345 to £299 and the most expensive season ticket has gone down from £539 to £519.

Meanwhile, the premium matchday ticket has increased from £32 to £34 but the cheapest matchday ticket has remained the same as last season at £18.

A pie at the Cardiff City Stadium will cost you £3.70, an increase of 30p on last season. The cost of a tea has risen by 10p to £2.

By comparison, the cheapest season ticket at Premier League club Swansea City - who declined to participate in last year's study - is £419 with the most expensive season ticket £489.

The cheapest match ticket at the Liberty Stadium is £35 with the highest going for £45. A cup of tea costs £2 and a pie is £3.80.

Newport County are one of only three League Two clubs who have brought down their cheapest and most expensive matchday tickets.

The south Wales side's cheapest matchday ticket costs a pound less than last season at £16 with the cheapest season ticket remaining £250.

They have the most expensive programme in the league at £3.50.

National League side Wrexham have increased the prices on all their tickets in the categories analysed and have even increased the sale of pies from £2.60 last season to £2.80 this season.

The cheapest season ticket at the Racecourse Ground is now £260 compared to options between £229 and £259 last season.