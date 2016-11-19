Saturday's National League reports

Aldershot Town 1-2 Macclesfield Town

Chris Holroyd helped to sink Aldershot with a handy brace in Macclesfield's 2-1 win at the Recreation Ground.

The Silkmen curtailed a run of six without a win, as striker Holroyd glanced in his sixth goal of the season to put them into an early lead.

He doubled his tally early in the second half as the home defence failed to stop Danny Rowe's run down the left, and a wicked cross was safely dispatched.

Aldershot netted a consolation with 20 minutes remaining. Two defenders combined as Will Evans went forward to get on the end of a Nick Arnold free-kick and slide the ball past Craig Ross.

Barrow 2-1 Solihull Moors

Barrow took their incredible run of form to 18 matches unbeaten with a 2-1 home win over Solihull.

A pair of early strikes set them on their way. Defender Moussa Diarra netted his first goal in Barrow colours, not long after Danny Livesey had hit the bar.

Within three minutes, the Bluebirds' new goalscoring machine, Byron Harrison, grabbed his 12th goal since signing from Chesterfield in the summer.

Harrison nearly made it 3-0 when he hit the woodwork in the second half. Instead, Akwasi Asante went down the other end and was more clinical with his finish.

Jamey Osborne then hit the bar as Solihull rallied strongly, but the push was ultimately fruitless.

Boreham Wood 2-0 Southport

Boreham Wood pushed up into the top eight of the National League with what eventually turned out to be a convincing 2-0 home win over Southport.

The Sandgrounders started the brighter at Meadow Park, but it was the hosts who took the lead on the half-hour mark. Kenny Davis drilled low past Magnus Norman, and it changed the match.

Boreham reasserted control. The home side had not lost two league games in a row all season, and went about rectifying last week's 1-0 reverse at Bromley with determination and commitment.

Substitute Jamie Lucas clinched the win with 15 minutes remaining, beating Norman all ends up to spark home jubilation.

Braintree Town 0-1 Tranmere Rovers

Braintree remain in the relegation zone following a 1-0 defeat by Tranmere at Cressing Road.

In the first half, 11-goal man Andy Cook missed from the penalty spot for Rovers, as Sam Beasant plunged to his right to stop the effort.

Braintree threatened too, and Jay Harris had to be alert in the second half to clear a dangerous corner from under his bar. At the other end, Mangan thundered over from 12 yards as Micky Mellon's men bristled with potential.

George Elokobi forced a last-ditch clearance from a header as Tranmere held on.

Cook eventually won the match for the promotion chasers, volleying past Beasant with 15 minutes remaining.

Chester 1-1 Bromley

Chester's winless sequence extended to six matches as Bromley earned a point from a 1-1 draw.

Blair Turgott shot Neil Smith's men in front early on. The home defence regretted missing multiple chances to clear before the promising 22-year-old curled past Alex Lynch.

Bromley were comfortable in the lead through the break, and had chances to extend it. They rued the missed opportunities when Connor Dymond conceded a penalty with a quarter of the match remaining.

Tom Shaw stepped up to beat Alan Julian, drawing the sides level.

Ryan Astles nearly won it for Chester when he headed Ryan Lloyd's free-kick just over, but defeat would have been hard on the visitors.

Dover Athletic 2-0 Guiseley

Dover kept up the pressure on those on in the National League playoff places with a comfortable 2-0 win over strugglers Guiseley at the Crabble Athletic Ground.

Guiseley managed to frustrate Dover during a first half that was dominated by the hosts, but Dover kept plugging away and took complete control just after the break.

Ricky Miller underlined his position as the National League's top marksman by slotting his 19th of the season after 46 minutes, beating two defenders before firing hard and low past Jonathan Maxted.

Moses Emmanuel profited from slack defending three minutes later to make it comfortable for the hosts, who remain sixth and one point off the play-off places.

Forest Green Rovers 2-3 Lincoln City

Lincoln cut Forest Green's lead at the top of the National League to six points after coming from two goals down to snatch a 3-2 victory in a thriller at The New Lawn.

Rovers had been unbeaten in the league since 10 September, but were left stunned by two late goals in the space of three minutes.

The hosts took the lead in the 25th minute when play was switched to the left and Dan Wishart had plenty of time to pick out Christian Doidge with a cross and he headed in for his seventh goal of the season.

Rovers doubled their advantage 20 minutes into the second half as Elliott Frear laid the ball back to Keanu Marsh-Brown just outside the area and he fired low into the bottom left corner of the net.

Lincoln quickly responded and pulled one back four minutes later through Alex Woodyard after Nathan Arnold was denied, before captain Luke Waterfall volleyed in an 89th-minute equaliser.

There was still time for more drama in the first minute of injury time as Sam Habergham's corner was headed in by Sean Raggett to spark jubilant scenes in the away end.

Gateshead 2-2 Eastleigh

Gateshead fought back from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 National League draw with Eastleigh at Gateshead International Stadium.

Danny Johnson went close for the hosts by hitting a post with a speculative strike from 20 yards early on, before Eastleigh - who beat League One side Swindon 3-1 in midweek to reach the second round of the FA Cup - took control.

Scott Wilson got the Spitfires up and running by rising highest to head home a corner after 25 minutes, before Mikael Mandron gave them breathing room from the spot in first-half stoppage time.

Sam Jones gave Gateshead hope with his seventh goal in as many games with 19 minutes to go and Johnson equalised from the spot in the 79th minute to earn a point for the hosts.

Maidstone United 0-3 Woking

Woking climbed out of the National League relegation zone courtesy of a 3-0 victory at Maidstone.

Fabio Saraiva smashed home Keiran Murtagh's cut-back on the half-hour mark to send Woking on their way to only their fourth win of the season, Gozie Ugwu adding a second four minutes later.

Ugwu added his second of the afternoon with 19 minutes remaining to make the result emphatic and end a run of eight league games without a win.

North Ferriby United 2-1 Sutton United

North Ferriby ended a run of 11 games without a win by beating Sutton 2-1 at Grange Lane.

Sam Topliss' looping header gave North Ferriby, whose last win was at Gateshead in mid-September, a dream start after 11 minutes.

Reece Thompson doubled their lead just after the break, profiting from confusion in Sutton's box as Jamie Collins' blocked clearance fell kindly for him to slot home.

Maxime Biamou set up a tense finale by racing clear and slotting home through Rory Watson's legs, but there was not enough time for Sutton to get a second and clinch their fifth draw in a row.

Torquay United 1-1 Wrexham

Kieffer Moore's late goal rescued a point for Torquay United and denied Wrexham a first win in five National League games.

Gerry McDonagh's third goal of the season gave Wrexham the lead after an excellent ball from Jordan Evans.

Mark Carrington nearly doubled the lead but his shot struck a post while Moore and Nathan Blissett hit the crossbar.

Moore headed wide before the on-loan debutant scored with two minutes remaining.

Wrexham substitute Paul Rutherford had a goal disallowed in injury time and Dean Keates is still seeking his first win since taking permanent charge of the Dragons.

York City 0-2 Dagenham and Redbridge

York have now gone 14 games without a win after Dagenham enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 victory at Bootham Crescent.

Oliver Hawkins wreaked havoc for the visitors, scoring one, making another and creating plenty of other chances in between.

The 24-year-old striker broke the deadlock with a simple header from Jordan Maguire-Drew's pinpoint cross after 29 minutes, before his flick-on slipped Luke Guttridge through to make it 2-0 just before half-time.

With York struggling to contain the visitors they finished the game with 10 men after Adriano Moke saw red and their long winless run continues.

Reports supplied by Press Association.