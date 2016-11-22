Peterborough United 0-2 Scunthorpe United

Kevin van Veen scores Scunthorpe's opener - his seventh league goal of the season

Kevin van Veen and Neal Bishop were on target as Scunthorpe beat Peterborough to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the League One table.

Van Veen headed home Stephen Dawson's pinpoint cross in the 21st minute to put the Iron ahead, as the visitors dominated the first half.

A double substitution led to a better second half Posh display, and Michael Maddison was denied by Luke Daniels.

But Neal Bishop ended their hopes when he bundled in the second from a corner.

It was a third straight league win for Scunthorpe, their fourth in all competitions, and van Veen's seventh league goal of the season.

Despite suffering their first defeat in six matches in all competitions, Peterborough managed to cling on to the final play-off position.