Peterborough United 0-2 Scunthorpe United
Kevin van Veen and Neal Bishop were on target as Scunthorpe beat Peterborough to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the League One table.
Van Veen headed home Stephen Dawson's pinpoint cross in the 21st minute to put the Iron ahead, as the visitors dominated the first half.
A double substitution led to a better second half Posh display, and Michael Maddison was denied by Luke Daniels.
But Neal Bishop ended their hopes when he bundled in the second from a corner.
It was a third straight league win for Scunthorpe, their fourth in all competitions, and van Veen's seventh league goal of the season.
Despite suffering their first defeat in six matches in all competitions, Peterborough managed to cling on to the final play-off position.
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 1McGee
- 2Smith
- 6BaldwinBooked at 23mins
- 5Tafazolli
- 3Hughes
- 4BostwickSubstituted forMoncurat 68'minutes
- 8Forrester
- 18Da Silva LopesSubstituted forEdwardsat 46'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 11Maddison
- 21Nichols
- 17CoulthirstBooked at 45minsSubstituted forAngolat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Edwards
- 9Angol
- 10Taylor
- 14Tyler
- 20White
- 29Binnom-Williams
- 38Moncur
Scunthorpe
- 1Daniels
- 2Wiseman
- 5Wallace
- 20GoodeBooked at 72mins
- 22Townsend
- 19Holmes
- 8DawsonSubstituted forSmallwoodat 53'minutes
- 12Bishop
- 11Morris
- 10van VeenBooked at 24minsSubstituted forMantomat 75'minutes
- 14HopperSubstituted forWilliamsat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Williams
- 9Madden
- 13Anyon
- 16Adelakun
- 17Mantom
- 18Smallwood
- 33Clarke
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 5,222
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 0, Scunthorpe United 2.
Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Baldwin (Peterborough United).
Attempt saved. Richard Smallwood (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Luke Williams replaces Tom Hopper.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 0, Scunthorpe United 2. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Chris Forrester.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Chris Forrester.
Foul by Chris Forrester (Peterborough United).
Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Lee Angol (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Sam Mantom (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Ryan Tafazolli (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United).
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Conor Townsend (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Sam Mantom replaces Kevin van Veen.
Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Tom Nichols (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. George Moncur replaces Michael Bostwick.
Attempt missed. Richard Smallwood (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gwion Edwards (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Scunthorpe United).