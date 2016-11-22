Bristol Rovers 1-5 Charlton Athletic

It was Charlton's biggest away win in more than three-and-a-half years

Kevin Nugent made it maximum points and seven goals from two League One games in caretaker-charge of Charlton, after the departure of manager Russell Slade, as his side thrashed Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

The visitors took a 26th minute lead when winger Ademola Lookman let fly with his left foot from just outside the penalty area and saw his effort take a deflection before nestling in the top corner.

Charlton doubled their advantage on 43 minutes as striker Josh Magennis netted his second goal in four days, from close range, after Adam Chicksen had turned a far post cross from Lookman back across goal.

Five minutes after the interval, Patrick Bauer's downward header from a Lookman corner eluded Rovers goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Chicksen made it 4-0 on 77 minutes with a right-footed shot from the edge of the area that took a slight deflection and Nicky Ajose completed the rout with a 30-yard strike five minutes from time.

An injury-time penalty from Matt Taylor, after Rory Gaffney was brought down, was little consolation for the hosts, who had centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter, on loan from Chelsea, stretchered off on 65 minutes with all three substitutes already used.

Karl Robinson, who has emerged as one of the favourites to take the vacant manager's job at Charlton, was in the crowd watching on as Nugent continued his winning start.

Report supplied by Press Association.