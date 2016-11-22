Bristol Rovers 1-5 Charlton Athletic

Match ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton Athletic 5.
Kevin Nugent made it maximum points and seven goals from two League One games in caretaker-charge of Charlton, after the departure of manager Russell Slade, as his side thrashed Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.
The visitors took a 26th minute lead when winger Ademola Lookman let fly with his left foot from just outside the penalty area and saw his effort take a deflection before nestling in the top corner.
Charlton doubled their advantage on 43 minutes as striker Josh Magennis netted his second goal in four days, from close range, after Adam Chicksen had turned a far post cross from Lookman back across goal.
Five minutes after the interval, Patrick Bauer's downward header from a Lookman corner eluded Rovers goalkeeper Kelle Roos.
Chicksen made it 4-0 on 77 minutes with a right-footed shot from the edge of the area that took a slight deflection and Nicky Ajose completed the rout with a 30-yard strike five minutes from time.
An injury-time penalty from Matt Taylor, after Rory Gaffney was brought down, was little consolation for the hosts, who had centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter, on loan from Chelsea, stretchered off on 65 minutes with all three substitutes already used.
Karl Robinson, who has emerged as one of the favourites to take the vacant manager's job at Charlton, was in the crowd watching on as Nugent continued his winning start.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 33Roos
- 2Leadbitter
- 4Lockyer
- 36Clarke-SalterSubstituted forat 67'minutes
- 3Brown
- 22MooreSubstituted forHartleyat 45'minutes
- 14Lines
- 24SinclairSubstituted forHarrisonat 52'minutes
- 21MontañoSubstituted forColkettat 45'minutes
- 30Gaffney
- 10Taylor
Substitutes
- 6Hartley
- 8O Clarke
- 9Harrison
- 17Easter
- 23Bodin
- 25Puddy
- 35Colkett
Charlton
- 13PhillipsBooked at 90mins
- 2Foley
- 5BauerBooked at 79mins
- 16Pearce
- 21Fox
- 7LookmanSubstituted forBotakaat 78'minutes
- 8Crofts
- 17Ulvestad
- 3ChicksenBooked at 72minsSubstituted forJacksonat 86'minutes
- 10Ajose
- 9MagennisSubstituted forHanlanat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 14Botaka
- 15Konsa
- 26Lennon
- 27Mitov
- 28Hanlan
- 50Teixeira
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 8,089
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton Athletic 5.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Daniel Leadbitter.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton Athletic 5. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Dillon Phillips (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Bristol Rovers. Rory Gaffney draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Dillon Phillips (Charlton Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandon Hanlan (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jordan Botaka (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Johnnie Jackson replaces Adam Chicksen.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 0, Charlton Athletic 5. Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fredrik Ulvestad.
Attempt missed. Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Attempt blocked. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Jordan Botaka replaces Ademola Lookman.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol Rovers 0, Charlton Athletic 4. Adam Chicksen (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Morgan Fox.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Kevin Foley.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Brandon Hanlan replaces Josh Magennis.
Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Booking
Adam Chicksen (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chicksen (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Peter Hartley.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Peter Hartley.
Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).
Adam Chicksen (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jake Clarke-Salter went off injured after Bristol Rovers had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jake Clarke-Salter (Bristol Rovers) because of an injury.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.
Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).