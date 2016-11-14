QPR: David Oldfield and Dirk Heesen leave Loftus Road roles

David Oldfield (left) worked alongside Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Burton Albion and QPR

David Oldfield and Dirk Heesen have left their respective roles of assistant manager and first-team coach at Queens Park Rangers.

The pair were part of the coaching set-up at Loftus Road under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was sacked as manager on 5 November.

The R's reappointed Ian Holloway as boss on Friday and the 53-year-old is set to bring in his own backroom staff.

Performance consultant Chris Barnes has also left the Championship club.

"Ian has come in and as with any managerial appointment, they have their own ideas about how they see their staffing working out," Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand told the club website.

"Needless to say, he's keen to add to his backroom staff and we'll confirm any appointments as and when they're official."