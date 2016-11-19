Premier League
Man Utd1Arsenal1

Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at Old Trafford

Olivier Giroud scores against Man Utd
Olivier Giroud's 89-minute header ensured Arsenal remain unbeaten in all competitions since their opening day defeat by Liverpool

Olivier Giroud's 89th-minute equaliser earned Arsenal a point and denied Jose Mourinho's Manchester United a victory they deserved at Old Trafford.

Juan Mata looked to have put United on course for three points with a sweeping left-foot finish from Ander Herrera's cut-back after 68 minutes.

Arsenal had not had an effort on goal but secured the draw that leaves them six points ahead of United when substitute Giroud rose at the far post to head home Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross.

United had controlled a game that was ordinary for long periods, with Arsenal keeper Petr Cech making important interventions and Mourinho left furious that they were denied a first-half penalty by referee Andre Marriner when Nacho Monreal hauled down Antonio Valencia.

Mourinho left cursing

Mata celebrates scoring against Arsenal
Juan Mata's 68th-minute opener was his third Premier League goal of the season

Mourinho cut a dejected figure at the final whistle as this result means he has now faced Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in the league this season and not recorded a win.

This is the latest chapter in what is turning into a season of frustration for both Mourinho and Manchester United as they struggle to pick up the momentum required to challenge their rivals at the top of the Premier League.

So much of this display will have left Mourinho feeling satisfied.

Manchester United looked in control, restricted Arsenal to a single opportunity and were full value for their lead until Giroud struck with a minute of normal time left.

Mourinho has still to taste defeat against Wenger in 12 Premier League games - but this will carry the pain of a loss as Arsenal earned an Old Trafford draw their performance did not merit.

Nacho Monreal bringing down Antonio Valencia
Nacho Monreal appeared to bring down Antonio Valencia with his right arm in the penalty area, but nothing was given

Lucky Arsenal - but Wenger will take it

Wenger has not won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since September 2006 and has experienced a lot of pain here since - but he will happily grasp this point with both hands after a desperately disappointing Arsenal display.

The Gunners barely raised a gallop and one early Alexis Sanchez header apart, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was unemployed until Giroud's header flew past him.

Arsenal were grateful for the reassuring presence of goalkeeper Cech, who was faultless, and also to referee Marriner for waving away those first-half penalty appeals.

If Wenger is looking for positives, he will point to the fact that Arsenal stuck at it to open the door for that late equaliser - allowing them to take a point from a place that has brought them much misery in recent years.

Wenger will know, however, that Arsenal will need to be bolder and perform better against their rivals than this - but on this occasion he will take this draw and move on.

Rooney's warm reception

Wayne Rooney's week in the headlines after he was pictured in a late-night drinking session while on England duty at least had a happier conclusion back at Manchester United.

The England and United captain received a very warm reception from the home fans as he warmed up and then when he came on as substitute for Anthony Martial after 63 minutes.

United's fans continued to chant their support - and scorn for England - and while Rooney's contribution was fleeting he will have been relieved to be back on the pitch and in action again.

Man of the match: Ander Herrera (Manchester United)

Ander Herrera
Ander Herrera set up Mata's goal and helped to break up lots of Arsenal's attacking moves

Giroud ends Arsenal's barren run - the stats

  • Giroud's goal was the first Arsenal had scored against a Mourinho team in the Premier League since May 2007, when Gilberto Silva scored in 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the Emirates. It was the only effort on target Arsenal had in the match.
  • Only in 2004-05 (18) have Manchester United had fewer points from their opening 12 Premier League games than the 19 points they have so far this season.
  • Only Wayne Rooney (29) has scored more Premier League goals since Juan Mata's debut for the club in January 2014 than Mata himself (24).
  • Manchester United have drawn three league games in a row at Old Trafford for the first time since April 1992.
  • Arsenal failed to have a shot on target in the first half of a Premier League match for the first time since April this year, when they played Norwich City.

What they said:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Arsenal had more steel than style - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, speaking to Sky Sports: "The result in the end is positive for us because we were 1-0 down with two minutes to go.

"The players who came on made a massive difference today. When you are 1-0 down and come back to 1-1 of course you have to feel happy.

"We lacked a bit of sharpness today. What is it down to I don't know but at least we came back."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Draw feels like a defeat - Mourinho

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho, speaking to Sky Sports: "Of course it is two points dropped. We were the best team by far. They had no chances to win.

"They could not be Arsenal the way they normally play football. We were phenomenal defensively. The way we pressed and the way we controlled their counter attacks.

"The team played very well. This team at the moment is the unluckiest team in the Premier League. That is the reality."

On the penalty that was never given: "I don't want to speak about it. He [Andre Marriner] is the kind of referee who if he make mistakes against my team there is no intention. He doesn't want to be the star of the game, he is a good referee. I don't want to say if it is a mistake or not. I know because I saw the video, but I don't want to say because he is a good referee."

What's next?

Manchester United have back-to-back home games against Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday, 24 November at 20:05 GMT, followed by a visit from West Ham United next Sunday, 27 November at 16:30 GMT.

Arsenal also have two home games in a row, against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, 23 November at 19:45 GMT, followed by a Sunday match against Bournemouth next Sunday, 27 November at 14:15 GMT.

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 25A Valencia
  • 4Jones
  • 5Rojo
  • 36DarmianBooked at 25minsSubstituted forBlindat 64'minutes
  • 21Herrera
  • 16Carrick
  • 6Pogba
  • 8MataBooked at 69minsSubstituted forSchneiderlinat 85'minutes
  • 19Rashford
  • 11MartialSubstituted forRooneyat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 7Depay
  • 10Rooney
  • 14Lingard
  • 17Blind
  • 18Young
  • 20Romero
  • 28Schneiderlin

Arsenal

  • 33Cech
  • 25JenkinsonSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 83'minutes
  • 20Mustafi
  • 6Koscielny
  • 18Monreal
  • 34CoquelinSubstituted forXhakaat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 35ElnenySubstituted forGiroudat 73'minutes
  • 14Walcott
  • 11Özil
  • 8RamseyBooked at 86mins
  • 7SánchezBooked at 16mins

Substitutes

  • 3Gibbs
  • 5Gabriel
  • 12Giroud
  • 13Ospina
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Iwobi
  • 29Xhaka
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
75,264

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1.

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).

Booking

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Hand ball by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

Hand ball by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a cross.

Booking

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Morgan Schneiderlin replaces Juan Mata.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Carl Jenkinson.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka replaces Francis Coquelin.

Attempt missed. Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Theo Walcott.

Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).

Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).

Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud replaces Mohamed Elneny.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Carl Jenkinson.

Booking

Juan Mata (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United 1, Arsenal 0. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ander Herrera.

Attempt blocked. Phil Jones (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mohamed Elneny.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Carl Jenkinson.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Daley Blind replaces Matteo Darmian.

Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Wayne Rooney is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Wayne Rooney replaces Anthony Martial.

Francis Coquelin (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Phil Jones.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Phil Jones.

Attempt missed. Michael Carrick (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Herrera.

Foul by Carl Jenkinson (Arsenal).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1283130141627
2Man City1283127111627
3Chelsea118122691725
4Arsenal1274125121325
5Tottenham126601881024
6Man Utd125431714319
7Everton125431614219
8Watford125341720-318
9Bournemouth124351416-215
10Southampton123541212014
11Burnley114251115-414
12West Brom113441215-313
13Stoke123451319-613
14Leicester123361420-612
15Middlesbrough112541012-211
16Crystal Palace123271721-411
17West Ham123271323-1011
18Hull123181027-1710
19Sunderland122281221-98
20Swansea121381122-116
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you