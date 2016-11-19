Match ends, Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1.
Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal
Olivier Giroud's 89th-minute equaliser earned Arsenal a point and denied Jose Mourinho's Manchester United a victory they deserved at Old Trafford.
Juan Mata looked to have put United on course for three points with a sweeping left-foot finish from Ander Herrera's cut-back after 68 minutes.
Arsenal had not had an effort on goal but secured the draw that leaves them six points ahead of United when substitute Giroud rose at the far post to head home Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross.
United had controlled a game that was ordinary for long periods, with Arsenal keeper Petr Cech making important interventions and Mourinho left furious that they were denied a first-half penalty by referee Andre Marriner when Nacho Monreal hauled down Antonio Valencia.
Mourinho left cursing
Mourinho cut a dejected figure at the final whistle as this result means he has now faced Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal in the league this season and not recorded a win.
This is the latest chapter in what is turning into a season of frustration for both Mourinho and Manchester United as they struggle to pick up the momentum required to challenge their rivals at the top of the Premier League.
So much of this display will have left Mourinho feeling satisfied.
Manchester United looked in control, restricted Arsenal to a single opportunity and were full value for their lead until Giroud struck with a minute of normal time left.
Mourinho has still to taste defeat against Wenger in 12 Premier League games - but this will carry the pain of a loss as Arsenal earned an Old Trafford draw their performance did not merit.
Lucky Arsenal - but Wenger will take it
Wenger has not won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since September 2006 and has experienced a lot of pain here since - but he will happily grasp this point with both hands after a desperately disappointing Arsenal display.
The Gunners barely raised a gallop and one early Alexis Sanchez header apart, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was unemployed until Giroud's header flew past him.
Arsenal were grateful for the reassuring presence of goalkeeper Cech, who was faultless, and also to referee Marriner for waving away those first-half penalty appeals.
If Wenger is looking for positives, he will point to the fact that Arsenal stuck at it to open the door for that late equaliser - allowing them to take a point from a place that has brought them much misery in recent years.
Wenger will know, however, that Arsenal will need to be bolder and perform better against their rivals than this - but on this occasion he will take this draw and move on.
Rooney's warm reception
Wayne Rooney's week in the headlines after he was pictured in a late-night drinking session while on England duty at least had a happier conclusion back at Manchester United.
The England and United captain received a very warm reception from the home fans as he warmed up and then when he came on as substitute for Anthony Martial after 63 minutes.
United's fans continued to chant their support - and scorn for England - and while Rooney's contribution was fleeting he will have been relieved to be back on the pitch and in action again.
Man of the match: Ander Herrera (Manchester United)
Giroud ends Arsenal's barren run - the stats
- Giroud's goal was the first Arsenal had scored against a Mourinho team in the Premier League since May 2007, when Gilberto Silva scored in 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the Emirates. It was the only effort on target Arsenal had in the match.
- Only in 2004-05 (18) have Manchester United had fewer points from their opening 12 Premier League games than the 19 points they have so far this season.
- Only Wayne Rooney (29) has scored more Premier League goals since Juan Mata's debut for the club in January 2014 than Mata himself (24).
- Manchester United have drawn three league games in a row at Old Trafford for the first time since April 1992.
- Arsenal failed to have a shot on target in the first half of a Premier League match for the first time since April this year, when they played Norwich City.
What they said:
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, speaking to Sky Sports: "The result in the end is positive for us because we were 1-0 down with two minutes to go.
"The players who came on made a massive difference today. When you are 1-0 down and come back to 1-1 of course you have to feel happy.
"We lacked a bit of sharpness today. What is it down to I don't know but at least we came back."
Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho, speaking to Sky Sports: "Of course it is two points dropped. We were the best team by far. They had no chances to win.
"They could not be Arsenal the way they normally play football. We were phenomenal defensively. The way we pressed and the way we controlled their counter attacks.
"The team played very well. This team at the moment is the unluckiest team in the Premier League. That is the reality."
On the penalty that was never given: "I don't want to speak about it. He [Andre Marriner] is the kind of referee who if he make mistakes against my team there is no intention. He doesn't want to be the star of the game, he is a good referee. I don't want to say if it is a mistake or not. I know because I saw the video, but I don't want to say because he is a good referee."
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A Valencia
- 4Jones
- 5Rojo
- 36DarmianBooked at 25minsSubstituted forBlindat 64'minutes
- 21Herrera
- 16Carrick
- 6Pogba
- 8MataBooked at 69minsSubstituted forSchneiderlinat 85'minutes
- 19Rashford
- 11MartialSubstituted forRooneyat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 7Depay
- 10Rooney
- 14Lingard
- 17Blind
- 18Young
- 20Romero
- 28Schneiderlin
Arsenal
- 33Cech
- 25JenkinsonSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 83'minutes
- 20Mustafi
- 6Koscielny
- 18Monreal
- 34CoquelinSubstituted forXhakaat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 35ElnenySubstituted forGiroudat 73'minutes
- 14Walcott
- 11Özil
- 8RamseyBooked at 86mins
- 7SánchezBooked at 16mins
Substitutes
- 3Gibbs
- 5Gabriel
- 12Giroud
- 13Ospina
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17Iwobi
- 29Xhaka
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 75,264
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1.
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Pogba (Manchester United).
Booking
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Hand ball by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 1, Arsenal 1. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a cross.
Booking
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Morgan Schneiderlin replaces Juan Mata.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Carl Jenkinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka replaces Francis Coquelin.
Attempt missed. Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daley Blind with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Theo Walcott.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud replaces Mohamed Elneny.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Carl Jenkinson.
Booking
Juan Mata (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 1, Arsenal 0. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Attempt blocked. Phil Jones (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Mata with a cross.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Mohamed Elneny.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Carl Jenkinson.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Daley Blind replaces Matteo Darmian.
Offside, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford tries a through ball, but Wayne Rooney is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Wayne Rooney replaces Anthony Martial.
Francis Coquelin (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ander Herrera (Manchester United).
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Phil Jones.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Phil Jones.
Attempt missed. Michael Carrick (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
Foul by Carl Jenkinson (Arsenal).