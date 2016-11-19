Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Sheffield United 2-1 Shrewsbury Town
-
Goals from Billy Sharp and Stefan Scougall gave Sheffield United a 2-1 victory over nine-man Shrewsbury that lifted them into the automatic promotion places.
Louis Dodds scored for the visitors during a fiery encounter at Bramall Lane in which Jim O'Brien and Abu Ogogo were sent off.
United took the lead in the eighth minute as Sharp collected a neat through ball from John Fleck and slotted the ball into the net.
Shrewsbury were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute after O'Brien fouled Daniel Lafferty in the box. Sharp saw his penalty saved by Mark Halstead, however.
United doubled their lead minutes later, as substitute Scougall stabbed home from inside the area.
With just seconds remaining in the first half, Ogogo was shown a red card for a high studs-up tackle on United's Paul Coutts.
Against the run of play, Shrewsbury's Dodds finished well from Gary Deegan's left-wing cross.
Halstead tipped a low Matt Done strike wide and Sharp saw his late close-range effort hit a post.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25Moore
- 6Basham
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 13Wright
- 18FreemanSubstituted forChapmanat 60'minutes
- 15CouttsSubstituted forO'Connellat 45'minutes
- 21DuffySubstituted forScougallat 11'minutes
- 4Fleck
- 24LaffertyBooked at 88mins
- 11Done
- 10Sharp
Substitutes
- 5O'Connell
- 8Scougall
- 9Lavery
- 12Ramsdale
- 14Brown
- 27Clarke
- 32Chapman
Shrewsbury
- 21Halstead
- 14Grimmer
- 5Lancashire
- 24El-Abd
- 12Brown
- 18DeeganBooked at 52mins
- 8OgogoBooked at 45mins
- 11O'BrienBooked at 20mins
- 10Dodds
- 9ToneySubstituted forBlackat 45'minutes
- 20Leitch-SmithSubstituted forEbanks-Blakeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leutwiler
- 3Sadler
- 6Black
- 15Smith
- 16Sarcevic
- 27Waring
- 29Ebanks-Blake
- Referee:
- Darren Deadman
- Attendance:
- 20,195
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home20
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Attempt blocked. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.
Attempt blocked. Matt Done (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Gary Deegan.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sylvan Ebanks-Blake (Shrewsbury Town).
Booking
Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Junior Brown.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box.
Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam El-Abd (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt blocked. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Halstead.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Halstead.
Attempt saved. Matt Done (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town).
Hand ball by Harry Chapman (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Junior Brown.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Shrewsbury Town 1. Louis Dodds (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Brown.
Attempt saved. Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Halstead.
Attempt saved. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam El-Abd.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Harry Chapman (Sheffield United).
Gary Deegan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matt Done (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Harry Chapman replaces Kieron Freeman because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.