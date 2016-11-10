Paul Tisdale: Exeter City Trust yet to discuss contract concerns with manager

Paul Tisdale signed a two-year rolling contract with Exeter City in 2008

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale says the club's Supporters' Trust has not approached him since voting to ask for details of his contract.

The Trust, which owns the League Two club, want to know if Tisdale has a notice clause in his contract, with a view to negotiating a new one with him.

"I've still not yet had anyone speak to me from the Trust about it.

"Hopefully that happens soon and we can all move on and get on with what we're doing," he told BBC Sport.

The 43-year-old is the longest-serving manager in the Football League, having taken over at St James Park in 2006.

He led the club to promotion from the Conference to League Two in 2008 and onto League One the following season, but they dropped back down to the fourth tier in 2012.