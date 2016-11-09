Checkatrade Trophy: Oxford lose 34-penalty shootout - but go through

Sixty-five Bristol Rovers fans made the trip to Portsmouth as Pompey recorded their lowest attendance in the post-war era

Oxford United reached the last 32 of the Checkatrade Trophy despite being beaten in the longest penalty shootout in English football.

After the game ended 1-1, the U's lost 13-12 in the shootout when Chelsea's Bradley Collins saved the 34th spotkick, taken by Wes Thomas.

The defeat meant Oxford finished second in their group but still progressed.

The group stage of the new-look competition culminates with eight more fixtures on Wednesday night.

Group winners are guaranteed a home tie in round two, with the draw due to take place on Thursday (10:30 GMT).

Who else has gone through?

Blackpool, Bradford, Carlisle, Cheltenham, Chesterfield, Doncaster and Mansfield have also made it through.

So, too, have the development squads of Swansea, Southampton, Brighton, Reading and Wolves.

The full list of qualifiers will be confirmed after Wednesday's fixtures.

Sixteen Premier League and Championship clubs were invited to field development squads in the competition.

Is there a ref in the house?

Newport County used their Twitter account to appeal for a qualified official after referee Andy Davies was injured during their tie against AFC Wimbledon.

The tactic worked and the game at Rodney Parade was able to resume, although Newport failed to make it to round two despite beating the Dons 2-0.

What about attendances?

The competition, which has been revamped by the English Football League this season, has been characterised by low attendances.

Northampton drew their lowest ever crowd of 762 for their game against West Ham's development squad, with both teams already unable to progress.

Stoke, who were already eliminated, included Bojan, Giannelli Imbula and Peter Crouch in their side but still only attracted 689 for their game against Bury.

Elsewhere, 308 saw Middlesbrough's development side lose 3-0 at home to Shrewsbury, while 393 watched Barnet's match against Peterborough.

Portsmouth's lowest post-war crowd of 1,200 saw them beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 and keep alive their chances of making it past the group stages.

And there were just 284 people watching West Brom's academy side play at home to Gillingham - a number, according to the Gills' Twitter account, that included scouts and press, as well as "approximately" nine away fans.