David Wright leaves Colchester United to become Norwich City Under-18s boss

David Wright made five appearances for Norwich as a player

David Wright has left his job as Under-18s coach at Colchester United to take up the same position at Norwich City.

Wright, 36, played for Norwich during a loan spell in 2005 and has served Colchester as a player, caretaker manager and coach.

"We would like to thank David for all that he has done," Colchester director of football Tony Humes told the League Two club's website.

"He has helped us set things up within the academy and we wish him well."

Wright, whose playing career also included spells at Ipswich, Crystal Palace, Wigan and Crewe, replaces Graeme Murty, who left Norwich in August for a coaching role at Rangers.

Colchester have placed Liam Bailey in charge of their Under-18 side following Wright's departure.