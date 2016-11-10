Jefferson Montero: Swansea City winger to wear cast after broken hand

Jefferson Montero has played for Ecuador 64 times

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero has been cleared to play with a protective cast on his broken hand.

The Ecuadorian, who recently returned from a calf injury, was hurt during the Swans' 3-1 defeat by Manchester United.

Montero flew to Ecuador after the match for international duty but returned to Wales to see a specialist on Wednesday.

Following x-ray confirmation of the break in his hand, the 27-year-old was told he was able to continue training and playing in a cast.

Oliver McBurnie has represented Scotland at Under-21 level.

Meanwhile, striker Oliver McBurnie has signed a one-year contract extension which will see him stay at the Liberty Stadium until June 2019.

McBurnie, 20, joined from Bradford City in July 2015 and spent loan spells with League Two sides Newport County and Bristol Rovers last season.

"A new contract shows faith in me and from here I just want to crack on and keep working hard to get more opportunities on the pitch with the first-team," McBurnie said.

"If the next 16 months goes as well as the first has, I will be happy."

