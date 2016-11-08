James Collins: West Ham defender injured for World Cup qualifier

James Collins made his Wales debut against Norway in 2004

World Cup qualifier: Wales v Serbia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website and app.

West Ham defender James Collins has withdrawn from the Wales squad for their World Cup qualifier against Serbia on 12 November.

The 33-year-old, who has won 50 caps, has a calf injury and will be replaced by MK Dons defender Joe Walsh.

Defender Ben Davies is also out after picking up an injury playing for Spurs in the Champions League and Bristol City's Adam Matthews will step in.

Wales are third in Group D, with Serbia top on seven points.