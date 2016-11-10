Netherlands 1-1 Belgium

Vincent Kompany has only played 26 times for Manchester City since the start of last season

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany does not have an injury, despite being withdrawn from the Belgium team for their 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

The defender, 30, has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons, and pulled out shortly before Wednesday's game.

"There is no injury," said manager Roberto Martinez. "We did not want to take any risks with him and Kompany did not feel well after the warm-up."

Meanwhile, Tottenham's Vincent Janssen suffered concussion during the game.

The 22-year-old striker, who has scored four times for Spurs since a £17m summer move from AZ Alkmaar, was substituted in the first half after colliding with Belgium keeper Simon Mignolet.

Mignolet tweeted a get well message to Janssen after the game

Kompany had asked to be replaced at half-time during City's 1-0 EFL Cup loss at Manchester United last month because he was "tired".

City boss Pep Guardiola says Kompany has a future at the club, but needs "faith to play regularly" after a run of injuries.

The centre-back was named on the teamsheet for Wednesday's friendly in Amsterdam, but was then replaced by Watford's Christian Kabasele.

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen put the Dutch ahead from the penalty spot before Yannick Carrasco netted a late equaliser for the Red Devils.

Kompany is now a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Sunday.

"I want every player to be 100%," said Martinez. "I would be surprised if he can play Sunday, but it is still too early to say.

"We will have to assess the situation, especially with his club. If he is not ready, I will take another defender."

Kompany was named in the original Belgium team...

But he was withdrawn before kick-off without a reason given by Belgium