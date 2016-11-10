Match ends, Netherlands 1, Belgium 1.
Netherlands 1-1 Belgium
-
- From the section European Football
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany does not have an injury, despite being withdrawn from the Belgium team for their 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.
The defender, 30, has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons, and pulled out shortly before Wednesday's game.
"There is no injury," said manager Roberto Martinez. "We did not want to take any risks with him and Kompany did not feel well after the warm-up."
Meanwhile, Tottenham's Vincent Janssen suffered concussion during the game.
The 22-year-old striker, who has scored four times for Spurs since a £17m summer move from AZ Alkmaar, was substituted in the first half after colliding with Belgium keeper Simon Mignolet.
Kompany had asked to be replaced at half-time during City's 1-0 EFL Cup loss at Manchester United last month because he was "tired".
City boss Pep Guardiola says Kompany has a future at the club, but needs "faith to play regularly" after a run of injuries.
The centre-back was named on the teamsheet for Wednesday's friendly in Amsterdam, but was then replaced by Watford's Christian Kabasele.
Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen put the Dutch ahead from the penalty spot before Yannick Carrasco netted a late equaliser for the Red Devils.
Kompany is now a doubt for the World Cup qualifier against Estonia on Sunday.
"I want every player to be 100%," said Martinez. "I would be surprised if he can play Sunday, but it is still too early to say.
"We will have to assess the situation, especially with his club. If he is not ready, I will take another defender."
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1Stekelenburg
- 2VeltmanBooked at 60mins
- 3Bruma
- 4van Dijk
- 5Blind
- 6SchaarsSubstituted forClasieat 15'minutes
- 8WijnaldumSubstituted forRamselaarat 89'minutes
- 10SneijderSubstituted forVilhenaat 75'minutes
- 7KlaassenBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBrenetat 45'minutes
- 9JanssenSubstituted forDostat 27'minutes
- 11LensSubstituted forDepayat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Brenet
- 14Martins Indi
- 15Zeegelaar
- 16Vilhena
- 17Berghuis
- 18Clasie
- 19Dost
- 20Ramselaar
- 21Depay
- 22de Jong
- 23Vorm
- 24Cillessen
Belgium
- 12Mignolet
- 3Kabasele
- 23Ciman
- 5VertonghenBooked at 37mins
- 15MeunierSubstituted forFoketat 45'minutes
- 16DefourSubstituted forTielemansat 82'minutes
- 6Witsel
- 18Carrasco
- 7De BruyneSubstituted forT Hazardat 64'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forLukakuat 64'minutes
- 10E Hazard
Substitutes
- 1Courtois
- 2Cavanda
- 8Tielemans
- 9Lukaku
- 11Mirallas
- 13Sels
- 17Origi
- 20Benteke
- 21T Hazard
- 22Batshuayi
- 24Foket
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
- Attendance:
- 37,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 1, Belgium 1.
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Hand ball by Yannick Carrasco (Belgium).
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Bart Ramselaar replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands).
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Belgium).
Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Youri Tielemans replaces Steven Defour.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 1, Belgium 1. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Foul by Eden Hazard (Belgium).
Jordy Clasie (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Belgium. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Laurent Ciman is caught offside.
Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joshua Brenet (Netherlands).
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Attempt blocked. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Jeffrey Bruma.
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Vertonghen.
Attempt blocked. Axel Witsel (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Tonny Vilhena replaces Wesley Sneijder.
Offside, Netherlands. Wesley Sneijder tries a through ball, but Bas Dost is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Joshua Brenet (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Georginio Wijnaldum.
Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).
Foul by Eden Hazard (Belgium).
Joël Veltman (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Memphis Depay replaces Jeremain Lens because of an injury.
Hand ball by Jeremain Lens (Netherlands).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Thorgan Hazard replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Romelu Lukaku replaces Dries Mertens.
Offside, Belgium. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Kevin De Bruyne is caught offside.
Yannick Carrasco (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jeremain Lens (Netherlands).