BBC Sport - Liverpool 6-1 Watford: Jurgen Klopp 'really happy' with win

Klopp 'really happy' with 'wonderful' win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is "really happy" after a "wonderful" 6-1 win over Watford at Anfield puts the Reds top of the Premier League for the first time under the German.

READ MORE: Scintillating Liverpool top for first time under Klopp

Top videos

Video

Klopp 'really happy' with 'wonderful' win

Video

Big goals & great names from Wenger's seven FA Cup wins

Video

Magnificent stuff - Konta beats Nara in Fed Cup

  • From the section Tennis
Video

When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Arsenal legends Pires and Wright pay homage to 'teacher' Wenger

Video

Can England's Jade & Nat handle our netball quiz?

Video

'Arsene Who?' - How Wenger revolutionised Arsenal

Video

Dzeko reveals Champions League texts to Salah

Video

Premier League managers pay tribute to Wenger

Video

No home advantage at Wembley for semi-final - Dier

Video

'Arsenal in better place thanks to Wenger'

Video

I hope Wenger doesn't retire from football - Mourinho

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired