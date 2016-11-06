BBC Sport - Liverpool 6-1 Watford: Jurgen Klopp 'really happy' with win
Klopp 'really happy' with 'wonderful' win
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is "really happy" after a "wonderful" 6-1 win over Watford at Anfield puts the Reds top of the Premier League for the first time under the German.
