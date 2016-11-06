Sunday's FA Cup first round reports

Alfreton Town 1-1 Newport County

Terry Kennedy's second-half equaliser earned Alfreton Town an FA Cup first-round replay against Newport County.

Josh Sheehan had given Graham Westley's League Two side a 65th-minute lead against National League North Alfreton.

But former Sheffield United defender Kennedy levelled for Nicky Law's side with his first goal for the club nine minutes later.

The sides will replay for a place in the second round at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, 15 November.

Alfreton had beaten National League side Gateshead in the previous round and were appearing in the first-round proper for only the eighth time in their history.

County, who had reached the third round for the first time since 1986 in last season's competition, named an unchanged side

Sheehan, on loan at Newport from Swansea City, saw a long-range effort saved by keeper Fabian Spiess during the first half.

At the other end Gibraltar international Adam Priestley's effort was turned around the post by Joe Day as the first 45 minutes ended goalless.

Sheehan broke the deadlock when he slotted in after Sean Rigg beat two players with a fine run.

But Kennedy stretched out to flick in Priestley's deflected cross to bring the home side level with 16 minutes remaining.

Blackpool 2-0 Kidderminster Harriers

Strikes from Jamille Matt and Brad Potts helped Blackpool earn their first FA Cup win since 2012 with a routine victory over National League North side Kidderminster.

On a day when Blackpool supporters were once again protesting against club owners the Oyston family prior to kick-off, on the pitch the Seasiders did pick up just their second win in seven games.

After a frustrating start, Blackpool took the lead with their first chance after 27 minutes. Kyle Vassell hooked the ball in for former Kidderminster striker Matt to nod home from six yards.

And 10 minutes later the League Two side doubled their advantage as Potts surged forward from midfield before volleying past Samuel Hornby from 18 yards as the ball popped up off a defender.

Gary Bowyer's side came close to a third just after the break as on-loan Leicester midfielder Michael Cain picked up the ball 20 yards out and curled an effort inches wide.

But Kidderminster did enough to ensure they were not on the end of a drubbing from their higher-ranked opponents, and threatened on a number of occasions.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Arthur Gnahoua both had second-half shots blocked from close range.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Boreham Wood 2-2 Notts County

Adam Campbell scored twice as Notts County came from 2-0 down to earn an FA Cup first-round replay against National League side Boreham Wood.

Wood, who have never beaten a Football League club in the FA Cup, led through Morgan Ferrier's angled shot and Angelo Balanta's finish from six yards.

Half-time substitute Campbell fired in from 20 yards to give the League Two side hope.

And he earned them a second chance when he headed in a late corner.

Notts, beaten by Salford City in the first round last season, thought they had grabbed a late winner but Vadaine Oliver was adjudged offside.

Boreham Wood, who went into the game on the back of five wins in six games in all competitions, thought they were on course for the second round for the first time since 1997 when Balanta struck to add to Ferrier's eighth goal in as many games.

But Campbell earned Notts, who have lost in round one in each of the last three seasons, a replay when he followed up his strike by nodding in Carl Dickinson's corner from close range.

Hartlepool United 3-0 Stamford

Hartlepool eased into the second round of the FA Cup with a comfortable win over Stamford.

With 93 places separating the two sides, the Daniels were well beaten.

Pools hit the bar in the 20th minute through Nicky Deverdics and Padraig Amond missed the follow-up.

But in a first-half controlled by the League Two side, Stamford, backed by 505 travelling fans, had a sniff of goal as the first 45 minutes ended.

Kern Miller flashed a low shot wide from the right side of the area, then Jevani Brown's rising effort failed to trouble Trevor Carson.

Hartlepool broke the visitors' resistance in the 65th minute when Deverdics fired in a free-kick, before the hosts' incessant possession was rewarded late on.

Right-back Jordan Richards' shot was going wide until Delroy Gordon hacked the ball into his own net with eight minutes remaining.

And in the 85th minute, Pools skipper Billy Paynter met a Deverdics cross to head home.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Maidstone United 1-1 Rochdale

Callum Camps scored with the last kick of the game to earn League One Rochdale an FA Cup first-round replay against non-league Maidstone United.

The National League side, 57 places below their opponents, led through Bobby-Joe Taylor's first-half penalty after Niall Canavan fouled Jamar Loza.

But Camps' deflected stoppage-time 20-yard free-kick prevented an upset.

Maidstone's Anthony Acheampong was sent off after the final whistle for dissent at the award of the free-kick.

Rochdale, who had lost their two most recent first-round ties against non-league opposition, had earlier thought they had levelled on the half-hour but Steven Davies' effort was ruled out for offside.

The visitors, who had struggled to get to grips with the Stones' artificial surface, enjoyed a strong start to the second half as Davies' clever flick released Oliver Rathbone but he could not beat Lee Worgan at his near post.

Davies then nodded just over the crossbar as the visitors began to turn the screw, although both Liam Enver-Marum and Alex Flisher came close to doubling Maidstone's lead.

Taylor came within inches of a second as he fired narrowly over with just five minutes left but a moment of quality from Camps ensured the sides will do battle once again for a place in the second round.

Morecambe 1-1 Coventry City

Jamie Sterry's first goal for Coventry earned the Sky Blues a replay after an entertaining FA Cup first-round 1-1 draw with Morecambe at the Globe Arena.

The left-back scored a fine leveller in the 72nd minute after the home side took the lead early in the second half through Dean Winnard.

Michael Rose swung over a left-wing corner that was flicked on by Cole Stockton and Winnard sneaked in at the far post to stroke the loose ball home from close range.

But Sterry replied with a fine goal after he cut inside onto his right foot and drilled a low shot that beat Barry Roche to his left and went in off the foot of the left-hand post

Morecambe wasted a glorious chance to win the game three minutes later when Lee Burge saved well from Stockton's shot on the turn and Tom Barkhuizen somehow managed to miss the target from the rebound from six yards.

The Shrimps had dominated the first half but failed to make the most of chances they created

The closest they came to an opener was when Aaron Wildig saw a close-range shot superbly cleared off the line by Jordan Willis after being found by Barkhuizen.

Before that City keeper Burge made excellent blocks to deny Stockton from close range and Rose who let fly with two goalbound efforts from distance.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Sheffield United 6-0 Leyton Orient

Harry Chapman scored a hat-trick as Sheffield United thrashed Leyton Orient 6-0 to ease into the second round of the FA Cup.

Chris Basham, Stefan Scougall and Kieron Freeman also found the net for Chris Wilder's men.

The visitors had an early opening when Ollie Palmer forced his way through in the area and forced debutant Aaron Ramsdale to make a save.

United then took control and Basham scored with a close-range header in the 22nd minute after John Fleck darted into the area and delivered a pinpoint cross.

Midfielder Scougall increased United's lead 17 minutes later after Mark Duffy's free-kick caused problems for the opposition defence.

Freeman added a third goal with a diving header from Chapman's cross in the final minute of the half.

Chapman slipped the ball past Alex Cisak to score following a good run into the area nine minutes after the restart and then found the net again 15 minutes later after meeting a David Brooks cross.

Chapman completed his treble in stoppage time, chipping over Cisak following a defensive error.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

St Albans City 3-5 Carlisle United

League Two promotion hopefuls Carlisle United came back from behind to beat National League South side St Albans in an entertaining FA Cup encounter.

Forward Junior Morais gave the hosts an early lead with a terrific shot from range before Danny Grainger levelled for the Cumbrians from the spot.

Jason Kennedy put the visitors in front but Morais equalised with a good shot.

Jabo Ibehre scored two headers and Reggie Lambe tapped home a fifth before Louie Theophanous hit a consolation.

Taunton Town 2-2 Barrow

Eighth-tier Taunton held 10-man National League side Barrow to a draw in the FA Cup first round.

Matt Wright headed the hosts in front before Byron Harrison levelled for the Bluebirds from the penalty spot.

Matt Villis poked the Peacocks back in front after the visitors failed to deal with a corner but Richard Bennett bundled in a second equaliser.

Liam Hughes was sent off for violent conduct but Barrow held on and the two teams will have to do it again.