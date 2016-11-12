Hartlepool United 2-0 Cheltenham Town

Hartlepool recorded their first home win of the season at the eighth time of asking with victory over Cheltenham.

Pools had not won a league game at Victoria Park since 16 April when they beat York, but were good value for their victory as they ended the Robins' nine-game unbeaten streak.

Home keeper Trevor Carson, on the bench for Northern Ireland on Friday night, flew back for the game but suffered an injury after 33 minutes when he appeared to suffer damage to a hand after making a save.

Pools then took the lead four minutes into first-half added-on time.

Lewis Alessandra found space on the left side of the penalty area and his curling effort towards the far post was diverted in by visiting skipper Aaron Downes.

But 25 seconds in the second half, Pools' replacement keeper Adam Bartlett had to make a fine reaction save to preserve the lead.

Harry Pell's shot from distance was deflected towards his own goal by Toto Nsiala and the keeper twisted to push the ball away one-handed.

Hartlepool made the game safe after 80 minutes as Alessandra's free-kick was powerfully met by centre-half Matthew Bates.

Report supplied by the Press Association.