Hartlepool United 2-0 Cheltenham Town
Hartlepool recorded their first home win of the season at the eighth time of asking with victory over Cheltenham.
Pools had not won a league game at Victoria Park since 16 April when they beat York, but were good value for their victory as they ended the Robins' nine-game unbeaten streak.
Home keeper Trevor Carson, on the bench for Northern Ireland on Friday night, flew back for the game but suffered an injury after 33 minutes when he appeared to suffer damage to a hand after making a save.
Pools then took the lead four minutes into first-half added-on time.
Lewis Alessandra found space on the left side of the penalty area and his curling effort towards the far post was diverted in by visiting skipper Aaron Downes.
But 25 seconds in the second half, Pools' replacement keeper Adam Bartlett had to make a fine reaction save to preserve the lead.
Harry Pell's shot from distance was deflected towards his own goal by Toto Nsiala and the keeper twisted to push the ball away one-handed.
Hartlepool made the game safe after 80 minutes as Alessandra's free-kick was powerfully met by centre-half Matthew Bates.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1CarsonSubstituted forBartlettat 37'minutes
- 33DonnellySubstituted forHarrisonat 88'minutes
- 22Nsiala
- 6Bates
- 3Carroll
- 28Laurent
- 4Featherstone
- 18Hawkins
- 15Alessandra
- 9Amond
- 17DeverdicsSubstituted forWoodsat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Paynter
- 11Oates
- 13Bartlett
- 14Woods
- 19Richards
- 20Orrell
- 26Harrison
Cheltenham
- 1Griffiths
- 5DownesBooked at 79mins
- 6Parslow
- 24O'Shaughnessy
- 28Dickie
- 7Pell
- 21DaytonSubstituted forArthurat 87'minutes
- 11MunnsSubstituted forHolmanat 58'minutes
- 17CranstonBooked at 71mins
- 8WatersSubstituted forMorgan-Smithat 80'minutes
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 2Barthram
- 10Morgan-Smith
- 12Kitscha
- 15Arthur
- 20Lymn
- 23Whitehead
- 30Holman
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 3,316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 2, Cheltenham Town 0.
Attempt blocked. Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Lewis Alessandra (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Dickie (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Scott Harrison replaces Liam Donnelly because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Koby Arthur replaces James Dayton.
Delay in match Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) because of an injury.
Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Lewis Alessandra (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).
Delay in match Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Dan Holman (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Michael Woods replaces Nicky Deverdics.
Foul by Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United).
Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Amari Morgan-Smith replaces Billy Waters.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 2, Cheltenham Town 0. Matthew Bates (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Alessandra with a cross.
Booking
Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Alessandra (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town).
Padraig Amond (Hartlepool United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Padraig Amond (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Lewis Alessandra (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Aaron Downes (Cheltenham Town) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Lewis Hawkins.
Booking
Jordan Cranston (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Alessandra (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Cranston (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Liam Donnelly.
Attempt missed. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.