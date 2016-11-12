Millwall 4-0 Bristol Rovers

Shaun Williams' goal for Millwall was his first since August

Millwall extended their winning run in all competitions to five matches with a comfortable home win over 10-man Bristol Rovers.

The Pirates were up against it after just 14 minutes following Daniel Leadbitter's straight red card for a clumsy last-ditch challenge on Aiden O'Brien when he was through on goal.

Rovers keeper Kelle Roos made a terrific save to deny Harry Smith's looping header soon after, but the hosts did go ahead in the 22nd minute as O'Brien prodded home from close range after Lee Gregory's shot was palmed away.

Rovers were a threat despite their numerical disadvantage but Millwall were clinical at the opposite end and increased their lead through Shaun Williams, who drilled a shot into the bottom corner from just inside the box after 64 minutes.

Gregory added Millwall's third three minutes later, rounding off a neat move by chesting the ball down and lashing it beyond the despairing Roos.

Smith, who was making his League One debut, calmly finished from close range late on to score the Lions' fourth and his third in two appearances for the club.

Report supplied by the Press Association.