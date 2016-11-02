BBC Sport - Gareth Bale: Real Madrid stay will benefit Wales - Chris Coleman
Bale Madrid stay will benefit Wales - Coleman
- From the section Football
Manager Chris Coleman says forward Gareth Bale staying in La Liga with Real Madrid is better for Wales than a return to the Premier League.
Bale, 27, has extended his contract with the Spanish giants until 2022.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired