BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Crusaders 1-0 Coleraine
Crusaders beat Coleraine to go six clear
- From the section Football
Jordan Owens scores a header just before half-time as Crusaders beat Coleraine 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.
Crues keeper Sean O'Neill saved a late penalty from Lyndon Kane to secure the three points, while Declan Caddell was sent-off in injury-time.
Crusaders are now six points clear of Linfield and Ballymena United while Coleraine drop to fifth.
