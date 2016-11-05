BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Crusaders 1-0 Coleraine

Crusaders beat Coleraine to go six clear

Jordan Owens scores a header just before half-time as Crusaders beat Coleraine 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Crues keeper Sean O'Neill saved a late penalty from Lyndon Kane to secure the three points, while Declan Caddell was sent-off in injury-time.

Crusaders are now six points clear of Linfield and Ballymena United while Coleraine drop to fifth.

