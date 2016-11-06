German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig3Mainz1

Leipzig move level with Bayern at top of German Bundesliga

Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner
Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner inspired RB Leipzig to a fifth successive Bundesliga win

RB Leipzig moved level on points with Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich after Timo Werner scored twice in a comfortable 3-1 win over Mainz.

The Germany Under-21 forward opened the scoring when his third-minute shot looped in off keeper Jonas Lossl.

Emil Forsberg slotted in a second, then cut a ball back for Werner to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Scottish teenager Oliver Burke replaced Werner moments before Stefan Bell headed a consolation goal for Mainz.

Bayern lead the table only on goal difference, having drawn 1-1 at home to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 32Gulácsi
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 4Orban
  • 33Compper
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 8Keita
  • 31Demme
  • 7Sabitzer
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forKaiserat 86'minutes
  • 9PoulsenSubstituted forSelkeat 79'minutes
  • 11WernerSubstituted forBurkeat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Papadopoulos
  • 6Khedira
  • 19Burke
  • 20Schmitz
  • 21Müller
  • 24Kaiser
  • 27Selke

Mainz

  • 1Lössl
  • 2Donati
  • 3Balogun
  • 42Hack
  • 24Bussmann
  • 18BrosinskiBooked at 55mins
  • 25GbaminSubstituted forRamalhoat 67'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 21Onisiwo
  • 45SerdarSubstituted forMalliat 32'minutes
  • 17SamperioSubstituted forBellat 45'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 15Córdoba

Substitutes

  • 8Öztunali
  • 10Malli
  • 16Bell
  • 22Ramalho
  • 26Bungert
  • 32De Blasis
  • 33Huth
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
42,558

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamMainz
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Stefan Ilsanker.

Attempt missed. André Ramalho (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Yunus Malli with a cross following a corner.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Willi Orban.

Foul by Davie Selke (RB Leipzig).

Stefan Bell (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Bell (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Foul by Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig).

Giulio Donati (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Marcel Halstenberg.

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dominik Kaiser replaces Emil Forsberg.

Booking

André Ramalho (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Davie Selke (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by André Ramalho (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt saved. Gaëtan Bussmann (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. André Ramalho tries a through ball, but Karim Onisiwo is caught offside.

Hand ball by Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig).

Foul by Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig).

Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Stefan Bell (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Bell (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Davie Selke replaces Yussuf Poulsen.

Attempt blocked. Daniel Brosinski (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Yunus Malli (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by André Ramalho (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Goal!

Goal! RB Leipzig 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Stefan Bell (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Alexander Hack with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Willi Orban.

Attempt blocked. Gaëtan Bussmann (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yussuf Poulsen following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Naby Keita.

Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gaëtan Bussmann (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Oliver Burke replaces Timo Werner.

Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

André Ramalho (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 6th November 2016

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich107302461824
2RB Leipzig107302071324
3Hoffenheim105501811720
4Hertha Berlin106221710720
5B Dortmund1053225121318
6Köln10532167918
7Frankfurt10532148618
8B Leverkusen105141615116
9Freiburg105051316-315
10Mainz104241718-114
11B Mgladbach103341015-512
12Schalke103251312111
13Augsburg103251014-411
14Wolfsburg10235913-49
15Darmstadt102261020-108
16Werder Bremen102171227-157
17Ingolstadt10028721-142
18Hamburg10028423-192
View full German Bundesliga table

