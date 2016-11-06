Leipzig move level with Bayern at top of German Bundesliga

From the section

Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner inspired RB Leipzig to a fifth successive Bundesliga win

RB Leipzig moved level on points with Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich after Timo Werner scored twice in a comfortable 3-1 win over Mainz.

The Germany Under-21 forward opened the scoring when his third-minute shot looped in off keeper Jonas Lossl.

Emil Forsberg slotted in a second, then cut a ball back for Werner to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Scottish teenager Oliver Burke replaced Werner moments before Stefan Bell headed a consolation goal for Mainz.

Bayern lead the table only on goal difference, having drawn 1-1 at home to Hoffenheim on Saturday.