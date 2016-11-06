FA Cup: Alfreton Town 1-1 Newport County

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Alfreton Town 1-1 Newport County

Terry Kennedy's second-half equaliser earned Alfreton Town an FA Cup first-round replay against Newport County.

Josh Sheehan had given Graham Westley's League Two side a 65th-minute lead against National League North Alfreton.

But former Sheffield United defender Kennedy levelled for Nicky Law's side with his first goal for the club nine minutes later.

The sides will replay for a place in the second round at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, 15 November.

Alfreton had beaten National League side Gateshead in the previous round and were appearing in the first-round proper for only the eighth time in their history.

County, who had reached the third round for the first time since 1986 in last season's competition, named an unchanged side.

Sheehan, on loan at the Exiles from Swansea City, saw a long-range effort saved by keeper Fabian Spiess during the first half.

At the other end Gibraltar international Adam Priestley's effort was turned around the post by Joe Day as the first 45 minutes ended goalless.

Sheehan broke the deadlock when he slotted in after Sean Rigg beat two players with a fine run.

But Kennedy stretched out to flick in Priestley's deflected cross to bring the home side level with 16 minutes remaining.

Both sides went in search of a winner and home keeper Fabian Speiss denied Rigg from a free-kick.

Alfreton boss Nicky Law told BBC Sport: "Late on, with better decision-making maybe we could've won the game.

"I said to the players before the game, what we've got to do is get in and about them, and we didn't let them play.

"Coming up against full-time opposition, I've got to give my players credit for it."

Newport County manager Graham Westley told BBC Radio Wales: "We were poor on the day and we know that.

"I think 1-1 was fair and I would probably have taken that at the beginning of the day.

"That's not being unambitious. They've got some good players with good experience at a good level and some good loanees alongside that."