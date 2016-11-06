Match ends, Alfreton Town 1, Newport County 1.
FA Cup: Alfreton Town 1-1 Newport County
Terry Kennedy's second-half equaliser earned Alfreton Town an FA Cup first-round replay against Newport County.
Josh Sheehan had given Graham Westley's League Two side a 65th-minute lead against National League North Alfreton.
But former Sheffield United defender Kennedy levelled for Nicky Law's side with his first goal for the club nine minutes later.
The sides will replay for a place in the second round at Rodney Parade on Tuesday, 15 November.
Alfreton had beaten National League side Gateshead in the previous round and were appearing in the first-round proper for only the eighth time in their history.
County, who had reached the third round for the first time since 1986 in last season's competition, named an unchanged side.
Sheehan, on loan at the Exiles from Swansea City, saw a long-range effort saved by keeper Fabian Spiess during the first half.
At the other end Gibraltar international Adam Priestley's effort was turned around the post by Joe Day as the first 45 minutes ended goalless.
Sheehan broke the deadlock when he slotted in after Sean Rigg beat two players with a fine run.
But Kennedy stretched out to flick in Priestley's deflected cross to bring the home side level with 16 minutes remaining.
Both sides went in search of a winner and home keeper Fabian Speiss denied Rigg from a free-kick.
Alfreton boss Nicky Law told BBC Sport: "Late on, with better decision-making maybe we could've won the game.
"I said to the players before the game, what we've got to do is get in and about them, and we didn't let them play.
"Coming up against full-time opposition, I've got to give my players credit for it."
Newport County manager Graham Westley told BBC Radio Wales: "We were poor on the day and we know that.
"I think 1-1 was fair and I would probably have taken that at the beginning of the day.
"That's not being unambitious. They've got some good players with good experience at a good level and some good loanees alongside that."
Line-ups
Alfreton
- 1Spiess
- 4Mantack
- 5McGowan
- 3Kennedy
- 8Heaton
- 9Nyoni
- 2Wilson
- 6MarshallSubstituted forAllanat 73'minutes
- 7Monkhouse
- 10Westcarr
- 11PriestleySubstituted forHearnat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hearn
- 14Smith
- 15Allan
- 16Smith
Newport
- 1Day
- 14Bignot
- 4Jones
- 17Bennett
- 18Cameron
- 12Tozer
- 2Barnum-Bobb
- 16Sheehan
- 27Rigg
- 11Myrie-WilliamsSubstituted forButlerat 61'minutes
- 19Healey
Substitutes
- 3Butler
- 6Labadie
- 21Angel
- 30Bittner
- 32Wood
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 1,109
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alfreton Town 1, Newport County 1.
Foul by Ben Tozer (Newport County).
Andy Monkhouse (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ben Tozer (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Sean Rigg (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Hearn (Alfreton Town).
Foul by Rhys Healey (Newport County).
Terry Kennedy (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rhys Healey (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Terry Kennedy (Alfreton Town).
Attempt missed. Scot Bennett (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Tozer with a headed pass.
Hand ball by Liam Hearn (Alfreton Town).
Foul by Sean Rigg (Newport County).
Cecil Nyoni (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Bignot (Newport County).
Liam Hearn (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Andy Monkhouse.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Liam Hearn replaces Adam Priestley.
Attempt missed. Ben Tozer (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jazzi Barnum-Bobb with a cross.
Foul by Kyle Cameron (Newport County).
Andy Monkhouse (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Newport County. Jazzi Barnum-Bobb tries a through ball, but Josh Sheehan is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Kyle Cameron (Newport County) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Rigg with a cross.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Fabian Spiess.
Attempt saved. Sean Rigg (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Wilson (Alfreton Town).
Jazzi Barnum-Bobb (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Allan (Alfreton Town).
Foul by Darren Jones (Newport County).
Terry Kennedy (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josh Sheehan (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Westcarr (Alfreton Town).
Goal!
Goal! Alfreton Town 1, Newport County 1. Terry Kennedy (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Corner, Alfreton Town. Conceded by Scot Bennett.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Tom Allan replaces Paul Marshall because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Paul Marshall (Alfreton Town) because of an injury.
Offside, Alfreton Town. Andy Monkhouse tries a through ball, but Adam Priestley is caught offside.