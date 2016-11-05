Match ends, Sheffield United 6, Leyton Orient 0.
Sheffield United 6-0 Leyton Orient
-
- From the section Football
Harry Chapman scored a hat-trick as Sheffield United thrashed Leyton Orient 6-0 to ease into the second round of the FA Cup.
Chris Basham, Stefan Scougall and Kieron Freeman also found the net for Chris Wilder's men.
The visitors had an early opening when Ollie Palmer forced his way through in the area and forced debutant Aaron Ramsdale to make a save.
United then took control and Basham scored with a close-range header in the 22nd minute after John Fleck darted into the area and delivered a pinpoint cross.
Midfielder Scougall increased United's lead 17 minutes later after Mark Duffy's free-kick caused problems for the opposition defence.
Freeman added a third goal with a diving header from Chapman's cross in the final minute of the half.
Chapman slipped the ball past Alex Cisak to score following a good run into the area nine minutes after the restart and then found the net again 15 minutes later after meeting a David Brooks cross.
Chapman completed his treble in stoppage time, chipping over Cisak following a defensive error.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 12Ramsdale
- 6Basham
- 5O'Connell
- 13Wright
- 18Freeman
- 15CouttsSubstituted forWhitemanat 72'minutes
- 21DuffySubstituted forBrooksat 60'minutes
- 4Fleck
- 24Lafferty
- 8ScougallSubstituted forLaveryat 45'minutes
- 32Chapman
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 9Lavery
- 10Sharp
- 14Brown
- 22Reed
- 23Whiteman
- 36Brooks
Leyton Orient
- 1Cisak
- 5Dunne
- 6ParkesSubstituted forJanseat 81'minutes
- 16Hunt
- 3Kennedy
- 11MasseyBooked at 74mins
- 15Atangana
- 8Weir
- 22Semedo
- 27SimpsonSubstituted forMcCallumat 70'minutes
- 9PalmerSubstituted forBoweryat 35'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Collins
- 10McCallum
- 21Bowery
- 24Sargeant
- 25Pollock
- 33Benedicic
- 46Janse
- Referee:
- Nigel Miller
- Attendance:
- 6,099
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 6, Leyton Orient 0.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 6, Leyton Orient 0. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Callum Kennedy (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nicky Hunt.
Attempt saved. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Leyton Orient).
Attempt blocked. Sandro Semedo (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jens Janse replaces Tom Parkes because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Whiteman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Paul McCallum (Leyton Orient) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Sheffield United).
Robbie Weir (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Sheffield United).
Jordan Bowery (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Gavin Massey (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Massey (Leyton Orient).
Daniel Lafferty (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Bowery (Leyton Orient).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Benjamin Whiteman replaces Paul Coutts.
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
Nicky Hunt (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Paul McCallum replaces Jay Simpson.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 5, Leyton Orient 0. Harry Chapman (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Brooks.
David Brooks (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Massey (Leyton Orient).
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Attempt saved. Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).
Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
Attempt blocked. John Fleck (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Robbie Weir.
Attempt blocked. David Brooks (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. David Brooks replaces Mark Duffy.
Attempt blocked. Caolan Lavery (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Alan Dunne (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.