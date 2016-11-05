Sheffield United 6-0 Leyton Orient

From the section

Harry Chapman scored a hat-trick as Sheffield United thrashed Leyton Orient 6-0 to ease into the second round of the FA Cup.

Chris Basham, Stefan Scougall and Kieron Freeman also found the net for Chris Wilder's men.

The visitors had an early opening when Ollie Palmer forced his way through in the area and forced debutant Aaron Ramsdale to make a save.

United then took control and Basham scored with a close-range header in the 22nd minute after John Fleck darted into the area and delivered a pinpoint cross.

Midfielder Scougall increased United's lead 17 minutes later after Mark Duffy's free-kick caused problems for the opposition defence.

Freeman added a third goal with a diving header from Chapman's cross in the final minute of the half.

Chapman slipped the ball past Alex Cisak to score following a good run into the area nine minutes after the restart and then found the net again 15 minutes later after meeting a David Brooks cross.

Chapman completed his treble in stoppage time, chipping over Cisak following a defensive error.

