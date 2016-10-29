BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Cliftonville 3-0 Glenavon
Cliftonville too good for Glenavon
- From the section Football
Cliftonville rise to third in the table after a second-half goal blitz against Glenavon at Solitude.
Captain Jason McGuinness opened the scoring on 59 minutes with a powerful header to put Gerard Lyttle's Reds on their way.
Ruairi Harkin and David McDaid added goals later on for the home side to avenge August's defeat by the Lurgan Blues.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired