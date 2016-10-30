Jose Mourinho: Man Utd manager sent to the stands in Burnley match

Mourinho was initially moved to the stands and then the directors' box

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands at half-time in the 0-0 draw with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mourinho emerged for the second half and was escorted to a seat in the stands at Old Trafford as his side dropped to eighth in the table.

The 53-year-old Portuguese then moved to the directors' box.

Referee Mark Clattenburg had dismissed a Manchester United penalty appeal late in the first half.

"I think the events of recent weeks have got to him," said MOTD pundit Danny Murphy. "I think that it was a penalty, though."

It comes after a week in which Mourinho was charged by the Football Association for comments he made about referee Anthony Taylor and also said living alone in Manchester is a "bit of a disaster".

He has until 18:00 GMT on Monday to respond to the misconduct charge over his comments about Taylor.

The FA is awaiting the referee's report from Saturday and could charge Mourinho for a second time in a week.

United are eighth in the Premier League and without a win in their past four games. Mourinho has taken 15 points from his first 10 league games in charge of the club - two fewer than David Moyes.

Mourinho's start as United boss sits in between David Moyes and Louis van Gaal

Mourinho did not speak to the media after a match which United dominated, with 37 efforts at goal.

Assistant boss Rui Faria told BBC Match of the Day: "I don't know what happened. It is not important what Jose said. What is important is what the referee writes in his report."

United, who have won only one of their past seven league games, are eight points behind Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, all of whom won on Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Referee did fantastic work said Man Utd assistant Faria

Mourinho must 'face up to it'

Former United trainee Robbie Savage, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live's 606 programme, said: "Is this one massive club too far for Jose Mourinho?

"He's still only had 10 games in the league so he needs time. But he needs to start doing better.

"United is a different animal to managing Chelsea. It's the biggest club in the world with Real and Barca.

"Getting sent off today, not doing the press conference after… come on. You're managing the biggest club in the world; you have a global responsibility to all of the fans across the world.

"You have to face up. He's got to go in there and not say anything about Mark Clattenberg; he's just got to be sensible. I want to hear from him because I love listening to him."

United finished the game with 10 men after Ander Herrera's second-half dismissal for two yellow cards.

"I think the referee did fantastic work. I won't say more than this," said Faria.

Mourinho was seen passing notes to coach Ricardo Formosinho, to get his messages from the stand to the dugout.

Faria added: "Sometimes a detail is important, and the information could arrive.

"It wasn't because of that [that United only drew 0-0] because the team did fantastic work from the first second and we were dominant with 11 men and also with 10 men."

Mourinho was moved from his seat in the stand after being sent from the dugout

Mourinho was not happy with what he was seeing

Mourinho sent messages to his bench via coach Ricardo Formosinho

Analysis

BBC Sport's Chris Bevan at Old Trafford:

Nobody seems quite sure exactly why Jose Mourinho was sent off. Even if his assistant Rui Faria knows, he was not telling anyone afterwards, while Burnley boss Sean Dyche claimed he did not even notice Mourinho was gone until the game was over.

However, it is pretty safe to presume that Mourinho's half-time comments towards the officials that earned him his dismissal were connected to Matteo Darmian's failed penalty appeal just before the break, because the United boss was visibly incensed by that decision while the game continued.

His mood was probably not helped by having to move seats and go into the directors' box in the second half, because he was initially sitting too close to the dugout.

And although I could not see his reaction when Ander Herrera was sent off or Darmian went down again in the Burnley area in the second half, with Clattenburg again waving away appeals for a spot-kick, you can be sure it was not a happy one.