EFL 2016-17: Poorly-timed protest among five things you may have missed

Many Blackburn fans arrived after 18 minutes and left after 75 minutes

On a day when 101 goals flew into the net in the English Football League, one set of fans managed to miss out on the goalmouth action in their game.

But that wasn't the only talking point on another busy day in the EFL, with a manager hoping for some unlikely inspiration and a lengthy delay for an injured referee also among the five stories you may have missed.

Blackburn fans enjoy goalless 1-1 draw

Sam Gallagher gave Blackburn the lead, but didn't have many fans to celebrate in front of

Two struggling sides cancelled each other out in the Championship's late kick-off, with Blackburn drawing 1-1 against managerless Wolves at Ewood Park.

However, many of the Rovers fans in attendance were treated to a 0-0 draw instead.

How so, you may ask... Well, a protest against the club's owners, Venky's, involved fans walking into the stadium after 18 minutes, five minutes after Sam Gallagher gave the hosts the lead, before walking out on 75 minutes - three minutes before Dave Edwards equalised for the visitors.

Despite admitting the protest didn't provide "ideal circumstances" for his team, Rovers boss Owen Coyle stressed after the game that he didn't feel it contributed to Wolves' equaliser.

'When I eat pizza anything could happen'

Mansfield manager Adam Murray has been under pressure in recent weeks, with his side on a four-match winless run in League Two.

The former Stags midfielder was booed by his own supporters during today's home defeat by Stevenage, and the 35-year-old suggested he was considering walking away from the club.

"I've put too much into this club to take personal abuse. I've given my heart and soul to this club, run though brick walls on and off the pitch as a manager as player," he said.

"You feel like you are fighting your own army. I'm not someone who will stay around to pick a cheque up, that's not me."

I wonder if Adam Murray likes mushrooms?

When asked by BBC Radio Nottingham if he would consider his future at the club, Murray joked: "I'm going to eat pizza and when I eat pizza anything could happen."

Referee stretchered off at Plymouth

League Two leaders Plymouth's game with Colchester had been a rather ordinary affair, with Craig Slater's equaliser for the U's cancelling out Craig Tanner's opener for the hosts.

That all changed five minutes from the end of regular time, when referee Kevin Johnson was injured in a collision with Argyle striker Jimmy Spencer.

Kevin Johnson was taken to hospital after suffering what was described as a "hyperextension" injury

Play was suspended 10 minutes to allow Johnson to be taken off the field on a stretcher and in a neck brace, with linesman Simon Knapp taking over as the man in charge.

The drama did not end there however, as moments after the restart, Ryan Donaldson charged down Colchester goalkeeper Sam Walker's clearance, the ball looping up and into the net to hand the hosts a 2-1 victory.

Be careful what you wish for

It's that time of the season when the managerial merry-go-round gets into full swing. Five teams - Wigan, Wolves, MK Dons, Shrewsbury and Grimsby - played their first league games under a new permanent or temporary stewardship on Saturday.

The changes did not appear to have the desired effect though, as Wigan's 1-0 victory at Cardiff under temporary bosses Graham Barrow and Peter Atherton was the only win among the five.

It wasn't all bad for Grimsby physio Dave Moore, who took charge on an interim basis following Paul Hurst's decision to take over at Shrewsbury, with the club's fans seemingly happy with his work...

It's chant which could be ringing out around Blundell Park for some time, with former Southampton boss - and former physio - Nigel Adkins among those to be linked with the full-time job.

Millers denied with the last kick

David McGoldrick's last-minute goal was his second in four games this season

It's been a rough season for Rotherham so far, still looking for their first away points of the season ahead of their trip to Ipswich, and already onto their second manager of the season.

Kenny Jackett would have been delighted with his side's efforts at Portman Road, with three points seemingly in the bag at 2-1 as the teams entered the final minute of injury time.

But Ipswich striker David McGoldrick had other ideas, firing in from long range with the last kick of the game to ensure the Millers' wait for an away win would stretch into November.

It's starting to look very grim for Rotherham, who are eight points adrift of safety after only 15 games.

And finally...

League Two side Doncaster got into the Halloween spirit with their team sheet ahead of their 2-2 draw with Wycombe...