Queen of the South 1-4 Dundee United

Scott Fraser's second-half strike was the pick of Dundee United's goals

Dundee United provided the fireworks to stay in touch with Championship leaders Hibernian with a convincing victory over Queen of the South in Dumfries.

Goals from Mark Durnan and Tony Andreu put the visitors in command before Grant Anderson gave Queens hope with a strike on the stroke of half time.

But further goals from Scott Fraser and Simon Murray sealed victory for United, who remain three points behind Hibs.

Early leaders Queens slipped to sixth after a fourth straight league defeat.

After an even opening, Dundee United began to assert their authority and Durnan's clinical header from a corner after 14 minutes laid the foundations for a damaging defeat of his old side.

With Willo Flood controlling the midfield for the Tangerines, the lead was doubled midway through the first half.

Paul Dixon's delightful free-kick was met by Frenchman Andreu, whose header left Lee Robinson in the home goal with no chance.

Dixon was taken off on a stretcher clutching his knee before the break, and Anderson gave Queens a lifeline right on the stroke of half-time after Stephen Dobbie picked him out from a free-kick.

United goalkeeper Cammy Bell failed to reappear for the second half, but Fraser made sure of the points with a 28-yard screamer.

Murray rounded off a bad day for the hosts when he pounced on a through ball to beat Robinson from close range.

Post-match reaction:

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon: "We played really well and scored some great goals - it was a great performance.

"Queens pressed us as we expected in the opening period but we did well to control it. The goal of the game came from Scotty Fraser - capping a fine performance from him I thought.

"Fingers crossed the boys who went off injured aren't out for long, as we're really starting to gel as a team I think."

Queen of the South boss Gavin Skelton: "No complaints about that one today, we didn't deserve anything from that. Getting back into contention before the break should have given us a kick on, but it just didn't happen.

"It's really disappointing to be honest, the [Irn-Bru Challenge] Cup quarter final (against Alloa, next Saturday) will be a nice break from the league.

"It will be tough but we need to try and win and see if we can use it to build momentum."