Match ends, Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 4.
Queen of the South 1-4 Dundee United
Dundee United provided the fireworks to stay in touch with Championship leaders Hibernian with a convincing victory over Queen of the South in Dumfries.
Goals from Mark Durnan and Tony Andreu put the visitors in command before Grant Anderson gave Queens hope with a strike on the stroke of half time.
But further goals from Scott Fraser and Simon Murray sealed victory for United, who remain three points behind Hibs.
Early leaders Queens slipped to sixth after a fourth straight league defeat.
After an even opening, Dundee United began to assert their authority and Durnan's clinical header from a corner after 14 minutes laid the foundations for a damaging defeat of his old side.
With Willo Flood controlling the midfield for the Tangerines, the lead was doubled midway through the first half.
Paul Dixon's delightful free-kick was met by Frenchman Andreu, whose header left Lee Robinson in the home goal with no chance.
Dixon was taken off on a stretcher clutching his knee before the break, and Anderson gave Queens a lifeline right on the stroke of half-time after Stephen Dobbie picked him out from a free-kick.
United goalkeeper Cammy Bell failed to reappear for the second half, but Fraser made sure of the points with a 28-yard screamer.
Murray rounded off a bad day for the hosts when he pounced on a through ball to beat Robinson from close range.
Post-match reaction:
Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon: "We played really well and scored some great goals - it was a great performance.
"Queens pressed us as we expected in the opening period but we did well to control it. The goal of the game came from Scotty Fraser - capping a fine performance from him I thought.
"Fingers crossed the boys who went off injured aren't out for long, as we're really starting to gel as a team I think."
Queen of the South boss Gavin Skelton: "No complaints about that one today, we didn't deserve anything from that. Getting back into contention before the break should have given us a kick on, but it just didn't happen.
"It's really disappointing to be honest, the [Irn-Bru Challenge] Cup quarter final (against Alloa, next Saturday) will be a nice break from the league.
"It will be tough but we need to try and win and see if we can use it to build momentum."
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Robinson
- 5Brownlie
- 4DowieBooked at 86mins
- 6Higgins
- 3Marshall
- 7AndersonSubstituted forBrotherstonat 72'minutes
- 8Millar
- 14JacobsSubstituted forHamillat 74'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
- 9LyleSubstituted forRiggat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hamill
- 12Rigg
- 16Hooper
- 17Pickard
- 19Moxon
- 20Atkinson
- 35Brotherston
Dundee Utd
- 1BellSubstituted forZwickat 45'minutes
- 20van der Struijk
- 14EdjengueleBooked at 86mins
- 4DurnanSubstituted forDonaldsonat 76'minutes
- 3DixonSubstituted forRobsonat 43'minutes
- 10FraserBooked at 58mins
- 16Flood
- 12Telfer
- 11Obadeyi
- 19Andreu
- 9Murray
Substitutes
- 2Dillon
- 5Donaldson
- 15Smith
- 21Zwick
- 22Coote
- 23van der Velden
- 24Robson
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 2,316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 4.
Attempt saved. Jamie Hamill (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Willo Flood (Dundee United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
Booking
Andy Dowie (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
William Edjenguele (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jamie Hamill (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Hamill (Queen of the South).
Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Mark Millar.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 4. Simon Murray (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tony Andreu.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Coll Donaldson replaces Mark Durnan.
Attempt missed. Mark Millar (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Jamie Hamill replaces Kyle Jacobs.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Scott Fraser.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Dean Brotherston replaces Grant Anderson.
Attempt saved. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.
Simon Murray (Dundee United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt missed. Andy Dowie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Steven Rigg (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Edjenguele (Dundee United).
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Steven Rigg replaces Derek Lyle.
Booking
Scott Fraser (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 3. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by Frank van der Struijk.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Mark Millar.
Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Tony Andreu (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Luis Maria Zwick replaces Cammy Bell because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 2. Grant Anderson (Queen of the South) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Dobbie.
Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Jamie Robson replaces Paul Dixon because of an injury.
Grant Anderson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.