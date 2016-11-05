Chelsea 5-0 Everton

Eden Hazard has scored in four consecutive Premier League matches

Eden Hazard scored twice as Chelsea climbed to the top of the Premier League for the first time since August with a stylish victory over Everton.

Hazard put Chelsea ahead with a low, angled shot, before Marcos Alonso added a second when he slotted through Maarten Stekelenburg's legs.

Diego Costa made it 3-0 just before half-time, and Hazard scored the pick of the goals after the break.

Pedro put the gloss on the result when he tapped into an empty net.

Everton spent the majority of the game penned in their own half and did not manage a shot on target in the entire 90 minutes as Chelsea produced a ruthless and dominant performance.

Many of the visiting supporters left Stamford Bridge well before the final whistle. Those that remained applauded Chelsea off the pitch, with the biggest ovation of all from the home fans reserved for Hazard, who capped a brilliant display with two superb goals.

Chelsea system stands up to scrutiny

In an attempt to stifle the 3-4-3 system that had earned Antonio Conte's side four consecutive Premier League wins before this match, Everton manager Ronald Koeman reverted to three men at the back.

However, the tactical ploy proved ineffective as the Dutchman's side were outpassed and outclassed by Conte's men in a mesmerising first-half display.

Confidence has been high among Chelsea's players since their 4-0 demolition of Manchester United last month, and the swagger with which they dismantled Everton will only further fuel talk of a title challenge.

In the five games since the formation change, Conte's side have scored 16 goals and conceded none.

Chelsea look a completely different team from the sluggish outfit that struggled under Jose Mourinho last season, and this performance was a real statement of intent.

Frustrated Lukaku draws a blank

Everton did not pose a threat to Chelsea throughout the match. This is emphasised by the touch map for Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku, who did not manage a single touch inside the penalty area against his old club.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku would have been desperate to impress against former club Chelsea, but the Belgium international was a subdued presence.

Luakaku, who joined Everton from Chelsea for a club record £28m in July 2014, was barely able to get on the ball in the final third as Chelsea dominated.

Despite being paired with Yannick Bolasie, he was deprived of service, and spent large parts of the game chasing lost causes.

The 23-year-old has now played five Premier League matches for the Toffees against his former club, but is yet to score.

Hazard back to his brilliant best

If Lukaku endured a frustrating game, the opposite was true for compatriot Hazard, who has rediscovered his joie de vivre and scored for a fourth consecutive league game.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa may have had a hand in more goals than any other Premier League player, with nine goals and three assists, but it is Hazard who has supporters on their feet whenever he is on the ball.

The effortless manner with which he glided past the dazed yellow shirts of Everton's defence for his two goals was breathtaking.

Conte claimed the 25-year-old forward is on the right track to becoming one of the world's best players, and on this evidence that is no exaggeration.

BBC Match Of The Day pundit Ian Wright said: "Eden Hazard was world class against Everton. I think Ronald Koeman picked the wrong day to pick three at the back."

Man of the match - Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

A performance of sheer class from the Belgium international. He bamboozled the Everton defence with his silky touches and scored two goals which owed much to his individual brilliance. It was all done with a smile on his face - a stark contrast the 2015-16 campaign - and he was deservedly given a standing ovation when he was replaced with 10 minutes left.

What the managers said

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte: "It was a great game, a good performance. It is important for confidence to be top of the league. We have to continue as Everton is now in the past.

"The players deserve this because they show me great commitment and I can tell they are working very hard. The team has more balance defensively, but we don't lose our offensive situation. We are creating more chances to score goals.

"Eden Hazard played an impressive game. We all know he is a talented player. I see he is working a lot for the team and his team-mates are very happy for this. He must continue - he is showing his talent in every game."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman: "The difference was too big between Chelsea and Everton. The one positive thing is it is only three points.

"This system is very difficult to play against and really the Chelsea manager has brought a winning mentality to the players. They are hungry and they will fight for the title for sure.

"I expected more from my team. It was a big difference in every aspect. It was not about the system - the difference was the mentality to win the game. With five defenders we control it, after 2-0 it was over."

The stats you need know

Chelsea have won five of their six Premier League home games this season, as many as they managed in the whole of the 2015/16 season.

There were 23 passes in the build-up for Eden Hazard's second goal, the most before a goal in the Premier League this season.

Everton have conceded five or more goals in a Premier League game for the first time since shipping six against Chelsea in August 2014.

Chelsea stopped a team from a having a shot in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since January 2013 against Reading.

It was the first time Hazard has scored two or more at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League since February 2014.

Diego Costa has had a hand in more goals than any other Premier League player this season (9 goals, 3 assists).

What next?

After the international break, Chelsea face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday, 20 November with a 16:00 GMT kick-off, while a day earlier Everton have a 15:00 GMT home fixture against struggling Swansea.