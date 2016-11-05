Championship
Bristol City0Brighton2

Bristol City 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton celebrate
Brighton celebrated Steve Sidwell's opening by holding up the shirt of team-match Anthony Knockaert following the death of his father

Steve Sidwell scored with a stunning 50-yard lob as Brighton made it four straight Championship wins with victory at Bristol City.

The midfielder pounced on Korey Smith's mistake and beat Richard O'Donnell from inside the centre circle after spotting the City keeper off his line.

Jamie Murphy cut in from the left to then fire in a second for the Seagulls.

Jiri Skalak went close to a third for second-placed Brighton, who are now unbeaten in their last 10 league games.

The Seagulls remain three points behind Newcastle following their victory at Ashton Gate, but are now five points clear of third-placed Huddersfield, who drew with Birmingham City.

Bristol City, who slip out of the play-off places, started brightly and saw Lee Tomlin shoot wide early on.

But they struggled to recover from Sidwell's audacious effort from just inside the City half after he had seized on Smith's mis-control on half-way.

The 33-year-old's first goal since April also provided a poignant moment for Brighton as the entire team celebrated by holding up the shirt of team-mate Anthony Knockaert, who missed the game following the sudden death of his father.

Murphy's finish, with the help of a deflection, enabled Brighton to control the remainder of the game, although Bristol City had a penalty appeal tuned down near the end when Shane Duffy appeared to foul Aaron Wilbraham.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton: "The celebration after the first goal was for a very popular member of our squad in Anthony Knockaert and showed what the lads think of him.

"It was a wonderful strike by Sidwell on his left foot when I would have expected it more from his right. It caught everyone by surprise, including their goalkeeper.

"We had opportunities to score more goals, but what we did really well was limit them to very few clear chances."

Anthony Knockaert twitter
Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert, who missed the match after the death of his father, expressed his thanks to his team-mates for they dedicated their celebration to him

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson: "I was frustrated by the opening goal. It was a great strike but I was disappointed with the way we were caught out by a square pass in midfield.

"Richard O'Donnell was probably too far off his line and couldn't keep his feet to deal with the shot.

"I have no doubt that Brighton will be promoted this season. They tick all the boxes and remind me of Hull last season."

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 12O'Donnell
  • 2Little
  • 4Flint
  • 23Magnusson
  • 13GolbourneSubstituted forWilbrahamat 62'minutes
  • 6O'NeilBooked at 54mins
  • 7SmithSubstituted forReidat 62'minutes
  • 20Paterson
  • 10Tomlin
  • 3BryanSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 81'minutes
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 11O'Dowda
  • 14Reid
  • 16Engvall
  • 17Moore
  • 18Wilbraham
  • 21Pack
  • 29Lucic

Brighton

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Bruno
  • 22Duffy
  • 5Dunk
  • 3Bong
  • 8SkalakSubstituted forMarchat 90+2'minutes
  • 6Stephens
  • 14Sidwell
  • 15MurphyBooked at 90mins
  • 17MurraySubstituted forHemedat 78'minutes
  • 9BaldockSubstituted forNorwoodat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mäenpää
  • 10Hemed
  • 12Pocognoli
  • 18Goldson
  • 19Manu
  • 20March
  • 21Norwood
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
19,096

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol City 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

Attempt missed. Gary O'Neil (Bristol City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Jiri Skalak.

Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bobby Reid with a through ball.

Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City).

Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Wilbraham with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Dowda.

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Oliver Norwood tries a through ball, but Jiri Skalak is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Joe Bryan.

Offside, Bristol City. Jamie Paterson tries a through ball, but Aaron Wilbraham is caught offside.

Lee Tomlin (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed replaces Glenn Murray.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Oliver Norwood replaces Sam Baldock.

Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aden Flint (Bristol City).

Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt blocked. Lee Tomlin (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gary O'Neil (Bristol City) because of an injury.

Foul by Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Bobby Reid replaces Korey Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Scott Golbourne.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jiri Skalak (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.

